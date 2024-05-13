POCONO RACEWAY VOTED BEST NASCAR TRACK IN USA TODAY’S 10BEST READERS’ CHOICE TRAVEL AWARDS

Month-long fan voting selected “The Tricky Triangle” as the “Best NASCAR Track” over the runner-up, the inaugural 2023 Chicago street race.

NASCAR racing returns to Pocono Raceway with a July 12-14 tripleheader weekend.

LONG POND, Pa. (May 13, 2024) – Pocono Raceway has earned the esteemed title of “Best NASCAR Track” in the recently released 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards by USA TODAY.

The “Tricky Triangle” was nominated by an expert panel at USA TODAY in the “Best NASCAR Track” category and the fans voted over a four-week period throughout April to determine the winner.

Pocono Raceway earned the top spot and was followed by the Chicago street race, Sonoma Raceway, Michigan Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway, respectively, to round out the top five tracks.

“We are blown away by the response from our loyal fans and the NASCAR community to earn this honor,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Our vision for Pocono Raceway is to become the most beloved motorsports facility while embracing our uniqueness, character and delivering an unmatched level of guest service. We are humbled, thrilled and grateful that Pocono Raceway delivered for our guests, and we can’t thank our fans, partners and staff enough for believing in and supporting ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ I’m extremely proud of our entire staff for their dedication and effort to enhance the fan experience. This award is shared by many and will be celebrated by all.”

Pocono Raceway, which has hosted NASCAR events since 1974, enjoyed a highly successful race weekend last season that earned the track the “2023 Event of the Year” by the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association. “The Tricky Triangle” sold out its main frontstretch grandstand and all premium seating and suites at the NASCAR Cup Series race for its largest race-day crowd since 2010. The raceway also sold out all of its infield camping inventory.

“Pocono Raceway is the epitome of family fun, high octane entertainment and a dedication to sharing in the Pocono Mountains experience with countless fans throughout generations,” said Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Present/CEO Chris Barrett. “We look forward to yet another exemplary weekend of NASCAR Cup racing at the Tricky Triangle this year and for many, many years to come!”

Pocono Raceway is preparing for NASCAR’s return this season with a July 12-14 weekend featuring all three national series. The weekend opens with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 on Friday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. ET and followed by the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 on Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. The race weekend culminates Sunday, July 14, with the Cup Series Pocono 400 at 2:30 p.m.

