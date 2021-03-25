LUCAS OIL POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR NATIONALS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT MOJAVE VALLEY RACEWAY

(Lakeside, CA, March 24, 2021) The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series will kick off its second season of competition this Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, with the Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Championships at Arizona’s Mojave Valley Raceway.

Both nights will be complete shows with $1,500.00 going to the winner on Saturday night. In addition, more than $500.00 in bonus money has been added to the purse. Among the entrants expected for the season openers are Brent Sexton and his teenage son Grant from Lakeside, California, Yucca Valley, California’s Jeff Dyer, Rudy Padilla, 2020 Rookie of the Year Kevin Bates, El Cajon, California brothers Jim & Jon Squire, and San Diego’s A.J. Bender & David Bezio.

Friday and Saturday’s events are the first two of 13 on the 2021 schedule for the Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars. Nine of the races, including this weekend’s races in the “Copper State,” will be winged races. The four other races will be wingless. Ten of the races will be at the series home track, the Barona Speedway. A total of three, including this weekend’s dates, will be at the Mojave Valley Raceway. In addition, several Southwest Series teams will be headed to Missouri for the POWRi Nationals at the end of May.

As well as the Southwest Lightning Sprints, the Western States Dwarf Car Nationals will also be taking place both nights. The IMCA Northern Sport Mods will also be in action.

For Fans who would like to attend this weekend’s races in Arizona, the spectator gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00 on Friday. On Saturday night, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00. The track is located at 2550 Laguna Road in Fort Mojave (86440). The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (928) 346-3000.

The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Lucas Oil, Sexton Fire Protection, RTL Traffic Control & Equipment, Victory Graphix, United Cleaning Company, BK Wing, and A.M. Ortega Construction Inc. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, please contact Brent Sexton at (619) 454-6945 or mailto:sextonfire@cox.net

For up to the minute updates on the Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series, please visit the series website at raceswls.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Southwest-Lightning-Sprints-101419131399196

2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Schedule

March 26 Mohave Valley Raceway (Winged)

March 27 Mojave Valley Raceway (Winged)

April 3 Barona Speedway (Winged)

April 17 Barona Speedway (Winged)

May 1 Mojave Valley Raceway (Winged)

May 15 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

May 29 Missouri Speedway (POWRi Nationals)

May 30 Missouri Speedway (POWRi Nationals)

June 12 Barona Speedway (Winged)

June 26 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

August 7 Barona Speedway (Winged)

August 21 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

September 4 Barona Speedway (Winged)

September 18 Barona Speedway (Wingless)

October 2 Barona Speedway (Winged)