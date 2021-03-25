World’s Automotive Industry: the USA vs Europe

The dispute between car enthusiasts about which cars and bikes are better – American or European – has not subsided for as long as the American and European automotive industries have existed.

The balance between love for comfort on the verge of luxury and pragmatism in the Old and the New World is shifting from one end of the scale to the other, giving rise to the very features about which motorists argue.

Europe

It so happens that in Europe, the car is still considered a luxury. Hence, the attitude of producers and consumers. European vehicles, regardless of the brand of the manufacturer, cost considerable money. Accordingly, the repair and maintenance is not a cheap pleasure. Spare parts and components are expensive, even used ones, not to mention the new ones.

On the other hand, the European manufacturers are known for assembling very reliable cars. For example, BMW with its motors, which will survive more than one owner, if only quality gasoline and quality engine oil, timely maintenance, and a careful attitude to driving.

Speaking about European cars, we should understand that their quality and features vary from country to country, even with the existing level of globalization. In the case of Germany, it is high reliability, safety. The same thing can be said about Austrian motorcycle brands.

The French car industry is distinguished by interesting design solutions. Swedish automotive industry is interesting for countries with a severe winter climate.

In general, if you look at the European fleet of cars, you can notice that it illustrates the European approach to life. A car as seen by the European should be: safe, reliable, economical, comfortable, and, of course, environmentally friendly.

USA

It is difficult to mix up the production of the American car industry with European and especially Asian cars. If you ask the average motorist to characterize an American car, most likely you will hear the following: large size, a powerful and voracious engine, and automatic transmission.

This is partly true. American car brands have never miniaturized their models, because the peculiarities of this country, its roads, and the layout of its cities simply do not need to be miniaturized.

The iconic car type from the USA is a pick-up. Full-size pickups are five and a half meters long, while the elongated models reach up to seven meters. The width of a two-meter car is also normal for Americans.

To a big car – a big engine. American cars, as a rule, are equipped with large engines, which, by the way, do not differ particularly high power. American engineers are taking this decision to increase the life of the engine. Compared to Americans, the European engines that can squeeze the maximum out of them all have a much lower lifespan.

Automatic transmission – an important feature of American cars, which appeared in the fifties of the last century. Automatic is convenient and pleasant, but there are still nuances.

So which cars are better – American or European? In the end, everyone makes the choice for himself. Somebody cares about the brand, the image, the good look. Someone focuses on fuel economy, and someone is ready to pay a lot for gasoline, but not to spend money on an expensive car. Everything is individual. It is only important that the purchased car meets the initial requirements of the buyer.