HAMLIN ADDS ANOTHER TOP-FIVE FINISH AT BRISTOL

Denny Hamlin scores sixth top-five finish in first seven events of the 2021 season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 29, 2021) – Denny Hamlin (third) drove his Toyota Camry to a top-five finish in the NASCAR Cup Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday evening.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Race 7 of 36 – 125 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Joey Logano*

2nd, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

3rd, DENNY HAMLIN

4th, Daniel Suarez*

5th, Ryan Newman*

17th, KYLE BUSCH

19th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

26th, TY DILLON

27th, BUBBA WALLACE

31st, MIKE MARLAR

34th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Did the damage play a factor in trying to chase down Joey Logano for the win?

“Probably, I couldn’t see a whole lot. I was kind of guessing, but I thought I could – on that last restart – run the top-end hard, but they didn’t prep it in-between cautions like they did before, so it was just marbles up there. I’m proud of this whole FedEx Camry team. Man, I thought I had a shot there. I cut the 22 (Joey Logano) too many breaks there when he was cutting us off, but at the end of the day it looked like he had a little bit better car in the long run. I’m proud of this whole team. We are third-best again.”

How did you get your dirt experience to finish third in today’s race?

“I watch a lot of TV and that’s about the only thing I could do there. Really had the top ripping there for a couple laps and that was my opportunity to get the 22 (Joey Logano). Ran him back down and then just kind of stalled out there behind him. I went back to the top and jumped the cushion, got a bunch of damage and that was all she wrote. All effort there.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Irwin Trade Strong Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

What happened during the accident that ended your day?

“I was just trying to run the water in under yellow. I knew it was a little bit slick, but I felt like I could go up there and make some time and I kind of entered shallow underneath of it and tried to pick it up on exit and it was just really greasy up there. I hate it for all of our partners – IRWIN Tools, PristineAuction.com, Toyota, TRD. That was a lot of fun, being able to be out there for that first run was really cool and hate it that I can’t be out there longer.”

