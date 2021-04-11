Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY Series

Berry captures his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Martinsville

By Angela Campbell
0
Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, 2021. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Josh Berry held off his JR Motorsports (JRM) teammate in Sundays’ rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series(NXS) Cook Out 250 race at Martinsville Speedway. Berry, who is running a partial schedule for JRM, led four times for 95 laps in his No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet en route to his first NXS career win and a grandfather clock trophy.

“Oh, gosh, I have so many people I could thank I could be here until tomorrow morning,” Berry said after the race. “Just Dale, L.W. (Miller), Kelley, everybody for believing in me, everyone on this No. 8 team.

“Man, they’ve been through a lot the last couple of years. Had a ton of different drivers. Man, I wanted to win so bad for these guys. They’re such a great group. I knew this would be a good opportunity to win. (Crew chief) Taylor (Moyer) called a perfect race. The car was good, and we just kept tweaking on it. The tires were pretty worn out there at the end. I was struggling a little bit with wheel-hop.

“This is just unbelievable.”

The race was stopped on Lap 91 of 250 laps on Friday night. The remainder of the race was postponed until Sunday at noon ET due to persistent rain.

JRM teammate Noah Gragson won stage one and finished second. With the runner-up finish, Gragson captured a $100,000 payday for being the top finisher among the four eligible drivers for the Dash 4 Cash bonus.

“One hundred thousand dollars richer,” Gragson said. “I’m pumped up. Great 1-2 finish for our team at JR Motorsports.”

Other dash participants Harrison Burton finished seventh as Justin Allgaier finished ninth and AJ Allmendinger finished 13th. Berry and Gragson will advance to the next round at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24 along with Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones.

Hemric won stage two and finished third, Ty Gibbs placed fourth and Jones rounded out the top five.

“This Poppy Bank Toyota Supra was so fast and it was cool to get that second stage win. Dave Rogers (crew chief) and the guys are bringing incredible cars to the race track,” said Hemric.

Burton started on the pole and led 53 laps before the race was halted.

“I thought we were going to win the race, and it just got away from everybody.” said Burton. “Tough day. You have high expectations any time you go back somewhere you’ve won in the past.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway on April 24 at 4 p.m. ET with coverage by FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 7
Race Results for the Cook Out 250 – Friday, April 9, 2021
Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA – 0.526 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 250 Laps – 131.5 Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1298Josh Berry #Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet250010041Running
289Noah GragsonBass Pro Shops/True Timber/BRCC Chevrolet25012054Running
3418Daniel HemricPoppy Bank Toyota25001044Running
41654Ty Gibbs #AutoByNelson.com Toyota25040040Running
52419Brandon JonesToyota Toyota25000032Running
6622Austin CindricMenards/Richmond Ford25020040Running
7120Harrison BurtonDEX Imaging Toyota25000030Running
8511Justin HaleyLeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet25030037Running
927Justin AllgaierWalmart Fight Hunger Chevrolet25000028Running
10101Michael AnnettPilot Flying J Chevrolet25004034Running
111310Jeb BurtonPurYear Tank Lines Chevrolet25003034Running
12272Brett Moffitt(i)Destiny Homes Chevrolet2500000Running
13316AJ AllmendingerEllsworth Advisors/Hyperice Chevrolet25000024Running
141151Jeremy ClementsFirst Pacific Funding Chevrolet25075033Running
1592Myatt SniderTaxSlayer Chevrolet25060027Running
161592Josh WilliamsDGM Racing Chevrolet25000021Running
172526Brandon GdovicSnapMobile.Shop Toyota25000020Running
183790George Gorham Jr.Blackburns BBQ/Franciscos Chevrolet25009021Running
193048Jade BufordBig Machine Spike Coolers Chevrolet25000018Running
203899Stefan ParsonsSOKAL Digital Toyota24907021Running
213952Gray GauldingPanini America Chevrolet24900016Running
223461David StarrMBM Motorsports Toyota24900015Running
231239Ryan SiegCMR Construction & Roofing Ford24900014Running
243317JJ YeleyAlcova/DBAutomotive.com Chevrolet24988019Running
253147Kyle WeathermanLOF Defence Systems LTD Chevrolet24900012Running
262674Bayley CurreyJM Steel Chevrolet249100012Running
271968Brandon BrownOriginal Larry’s Hard Lemonade Chevrolet24850016Running
284013Matt JaskolAuto Parts 4 Less Toyota2480009Running
29798Riley HerbstMonster Energy Ford2480008Running
302066Timmy HillLiftKits4Less Toyota2480007Running
312236Alex LabbeLarue Industrial Snowblowers Chevrolet2480006Running
322178Jesse LittleTufco Flooring Chevrolet2450005Running
33365Matt MillsJ.F. Electric Chevrolet2410004Running
341744Tommy Joe MartinsDiamond Gusset Jeans Chevrolet2310608Running
353223Blaine PerkinsRaceline Chevrolet2260002Running
36180Jeffrey EarnhardtKSDT CPA Chevrolet2139003Suspension
37144Landon Cassill511 Auction Chevrolet1970001Engine
38287Joe Graf Jr.Responsible Gold Chevrolet1790001Accident
392315Colby HowardProject Hope Foundation Chevrolet1530001Suspension
40356Ryan Vargas #SEM Products Chevrolet970001Accident

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous articleRCR Post Race Report – Cook Out 250

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category