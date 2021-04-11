Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. triumphs at Martinsville, winning his second race of the season

By Angela Campbell
0
Martin Truex Jr. celebrates with a young fan in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, 2021. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images.

Martin Truex Jr. scored his second victory of the year at Martinsville Speedway Sunday night becoming the first multi-race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

It was his 29th victory in 558 Cup Series starts and his third win at Martinsville Speedway. He only led 20 laps in his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota but his car was dominant when it mattered most.

“Yeah, it was interesting how it all played out there,” Truex said. “I thought throughout the day we were a third to a fifth-place car in there. At one point in the middle of the race we got off a little bit, probably a sixth or seventh-place car. It was kind of a weird day.

“Proud of the guys for working hard on it. They did a great job. That last pit stop we were able to get us the lead. Couldn’t quite hold off the 11 (Hamlin) on that restart. He was really fast firing off. Just tried to stay with him and take care of my car. Knew there was enough laps left that tire wear in the long run was going to come into play.

“He started getting tight, our car was getting better and better. We were able to take advantage of it. Really happy. For whatever reason our car really turned on when the lights went down. Always good when a plan comes together and it works out the way you hoped it would.”

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 race was originally scheduled for Saturday night but due to persistent rain, only 42 laps were completed before it was postponed to Sunday at 4 p.m. where it resumed under caution, with Denny Hamlin leading the field to green.  

It was typical short-track racing with 15 cautions for 102 laps.

The 14th caution occurred on Lap 386 and was a game-changer for several drivers and teams. It began when Chris Buescher and Kyle Busch made contact, bringing the field to a halt, collecting 10 more cars in the ensuing chaos, and leaving the cars of Ryan Preece and Daniel Suarez on fire.

Three of the Hendrick Motorsports cars, however, finished in the top five. Chase Elliott earned a runner-up finish, William Byron was fourth and Kyle Larson was fifth.

Elliott described the finish as “hard fought.”  

“We were not great, he said, “our strong suit was kind of early on in the run, then really faded hard, too hard there latter part of a run. But we never got one of those super long runs, which is probably a good thing for us because we were struggling on that end. But, yeah, proud we could fight back. We had a long day with strategy not going our way, restart lane choice at times was tough. I’m glad we were able to get back in the fight there and give ourselves a chance.”

Truex’s teammate, Denny Hamlin and Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney had the most impressive cars throughout much of the race. Hamlin led a race-high 276 laps but was unable to carry the momentum to the end, finishing third.

Blaney won Stage 1 and 2, leading 157 laps, but received a penalty for an air hose out of the team’s pit stall on his final pit stop. After restarting as the last car on the lead lap in 19th place he rebounded to finish 11th.

Hamlin described the issues he faced with his car.

“Had a really good car on the short run all day. Got great restarts, was fast for 25, 30 laps. Then it seemed like guys would start catching us. Unfortunately, it was just too many laps there at the end that we couldn’t hold those guys off. At least gave ourselves a chance by getting a good restart there and getting in front of Martin.

“Ultimately they were running better, turning the corner, getting off than we were. Came up short again.”

Hamlin leads the points standings with 379 points followed by Truex (-76), Joey Logano (-77), Kyle Larson (-99) and Ryan Blaney (-107).

Next up, the Cup Series travels to Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. ET with broadcast coverage on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 8 Race Results

72nd Annual Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 – Saturday, April 10, 2021
Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA – 0.526 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 500 Laps – 263. Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1719Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Toyota50033056Running
259Chase ElliottNAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet50044049Running
3211Denny HamlinFedEd Office Toyota50022052Running
4324William ByronLiberty University Chevrolet50067042Running
5195Kyle LarsonHendrickCars.com Chevrolet50050038Running
6122Joey LoganoShell Pennzoil Ford50090033Running
72320Christopher BellToyota Toyota500100031Running
8138Tyler ReddickChildress Vineyards Chevrolet50008032Running
994Kevin HarvickBusch NA Ford50000028Running
101218Kyle BuschSnickers Peanut Brownie Toyota50009029Running
11412Ryan BlaneyMenards/Pennzoil Ford50011046Running
122221Matt DiBenedettoMotorcraft Quick Lane Ford50000025Running
131517Chris BuescherFastenal Ford50000024Running
14183Austin DillonAmerican Ethanol Chevrolet50000023Running
15647Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Kroger/Crest Chevrolet50000022Running
162523Bubba WallaceDoorDash Toyota50000021Running
172742Ross ChastainChevrolet Accessories Chevrolet50000020Running
182641Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Ford50000019Running
1986Ryan NewmanGuaranteed Rate Ford49900018Running
203110Aric AlmirolaSmithfield Anytime Favorites Ford49900017Running
21211Kurt BuschGEARWRENCH Chevrolet498010017Running
223715James DavisonJacob Companies Chevrolet49400015Running
233352Josh BilickiInsurance King Ford49300014Running
24290Quin HouffGardner Marsh Chevrolet49300013Running
252853JJ Yeley(i)Fatboy Ice Cream Chevrolet4920000Running
263538Anthony Alfredo #iRacing Ford49200011Running
272414Chase Briscoe #Rush Truck Centers Ford49100010Running
283251Cody Ware(i)Nurtec ODT Chevrolet4900000Running
293678BJ McLeod(i)CorvetteParts.net Ford4780000Running
301643Erik JonesPetty’s Garage Chevrolet4030007Rear Gear
311434Michael McDowellFr8Auctions Ford3870006Accident
321199Daniel SuarezCamping World Chevrolet3860005Accident
33102Brad KeselowskiAutotrader Ford38586012Accident
342048Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet38475013Accident
353077Justin Haley(i)Diamond Creek Water Chevrolet3830000Accident
361737* Ryan PreeceLouisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet3820001Accident
37347Corey LaJoieARK.io Chevrolet3740001Accident


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category