Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Richmond Raceway

Track: Richmond Raceway; Oval (0.75 Mile)

Race: Toyota Care 250; 250 Laps – 70/70/110; 187.5 Miles

Date/Broadcast: April 17, 2021 1:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Howie DiSavino III – No. 3 Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning/ KEES Vacations

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Richmond Raceway

News and Notes:

Starting Position: DiSavino will make his first NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series (NCWTS) start Saturday afternoon from the 35th position in the Toyota Care 250. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Toyota Care 250 will mark DiSavino’s first NCWTS start. In seven ARCA Menards Series starts between 2019-2021, DiSavino holds an average finish of 14.16 with a best of 9th coming at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Raceway in July of 2020. Most recently DiSavino captured a 13th place finish in the 2021 edition of the ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.

Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning; At Bud’s the belief that comfort goes far beyond just what you’re heating and air conditioning systems can provide. We believe that there is even greater comfort in knowing that you have the very best professionals in the industry working for you. With locations in Southern Virginia and the Northern Florida Bud’s is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days of the year. More information on Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning can be found at BudsUSA.com

Kees Vacations; KEES Vacations on the Outer Banks is your source for quality vacation rentals from hotels to oceanfront homes. KEES FlexStay™ gives you the freedom to plan your ideal vacation with flexible check-in and check-out dates. Visit KeesOuterBanks.com for all the vacation properties Kees has available in the Outer Banks.

Howie DiSavino III Quotes;

“I’m incredibly humbled about this opportunity to not only compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Jordan Anderson Racing but for the chance to race in front of my family, friends and partners”

“This is undoubtedly the biggest race of my career, but I am up for the challenge.”

“Richmond is going to be an extremely competitive race and tire management will be key. Fortunately, I have surrounded myself with good people who are adequately helping me prepare to make Richmond a successful weekend both on and off the track.”

“I just want to do a great job for Jordan (Anderson) and our partners KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning and with the hope to do some more Truck Series racing throughout the 2021 season.”

“Just to finish the race,” he said of his primary goal. “If I finish all 250 laps, run the best race that I can, I’m looking for a top 25, personally, for my first truck race. I know the trucks have a stout field.”

Jordan Anderson Quotes;

“I have been keeping my eye on Howie for a little while now, and when Austin (Theriault, manager) said he was available and exploring NASCAR opportunities, I wanted to jump at having him make his NASCAR debut in one of our trucks”

“My team and I have built this team from the ground up, and Howie shares the drive and determination that I admire in a driver. I’m looking forward to seeing him be successful.”

Chassis; JAR will bring chassis No. 008 for DiSavino to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway. Having last competed for JAR in March 2021 in the FR8 Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chassis No. 008 would earn a Top-25 finish being credited with the 25th position. Chassis No. 008 would race four times during the 2020 campaign at Kansas, Michigan, Richmond, and Phoenix. In the most unlikely of situations Chassis No. 008 was unloaded as a backup truck in the July Kansas double-header in which it would earn its best finish of the year with a 15thplace finish.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.