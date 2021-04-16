Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Richmond (Va.) Raceway | ToyotaCare 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:



Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): MasterTech

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: 31st

2021 Owner Points Position: 12th

ToyotaCare 250 Starting Position: 22nd (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 10

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: This weekend, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back mainstay driver Kris Wright who returns to the driving duties of the No. 02 MasterTech Chevrolet Silverado after missing the last two events at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt due to COVID-19 protocols.

I Am Number Four: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway for his fourth career start.

In addition to his two Truck Series races this season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Wright made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Welcome Aboard: For the sixth Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes MasterTech as the primary marketing partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the ToyotaCare 250.

For over 19 years, the MasterTech Vehicle Protection Program® has shielded drivers from the rising cost of vehicle repairs that are over and above the manufacturer’s limited warranty and any applicable powertrain limited warranties.

This elite service contract program can be tailored to meet your driving needs while providing affordable options to meet your budget.

Short Track Debut: Wright, a native of Wexford, Pa. will make his short-track Truck Series debut at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Apr. 17.

Despite no prior short track starts in Trucks, he does have three short track starts in the ARCA Menards Series with two top-10 finishes including a seventh-place finish in the Zinsser Smart Coat 200 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Mo. last September.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the highly anticipated Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Daniel Suárez returned to the series’ aboard the No. 02 GoPro Motorplex | AMR Motorplex Chevrolet.

After Mother Nature canceled the heat races, Suarez started the race mid-pack in 26th but utilized the 150-lap race to move forward and finish a respectable lead lap 17th.

Suárez was utilizing the Truck Series for the NASCAR Cup Series highly anticipated Food City Dirt Race where he earned a season-high fourth place just hours after climbing from his Young’s Motorsports truck.

Solid Start For Young’s Motorsports: With 17 races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a comfortable 12th place in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

Wright started the season off with a strong top-15 finish in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, driver Kaz Grala’s eighth-place performance at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course and respectable runs at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team Young’s Motorsports team gained two positions with Suarez’s top-20 finish at Bristol.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 MasterTech Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 128th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 127 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer has just one start as crew chief at Richmond’s 0.875-mile oval. Last year, he guided Austin Wayne Self to a 14th place run after starting 17th.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Returning To The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: “I am feeling great and ready to get back to the track with my Young’s Motorsports Truck Series team this weekend at Richmond Raceway.

“I want to thank Josh (Berry) and Daniel (Suarez) for the support with the No. 02 program the last two races. I hope we are able to continue with the momentum with those races on Saturday afternoon.”

On Richmond Raceway: “I always enjoy short track racing and thrilled to make my first Truck Series start on a smaller track this weekend.

“Richmond is a larger short track and I will rely heavily on my crew chief Eddie (Troconis) and my Young’s Motorsports teammates for some advice before climbing into our No. 02 MasterTech Chevrolet and getting after it for 250 laps on Saturday afternoon.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2021 Owner Points Position: 29th

ToyotaCare 250 Starting Position: 24th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 11

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Richmond (Va.) Raceway looking to improve on his track-best 15th place run at the 0.875-mile short track in September 2020.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the highly anticipated Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Tate Fogelman made his 31st career Truck Series start aboard the No. 12 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet Silverado.

After Mother Nature canceled the heat races, Fogleman started the race mid-pack in 24th but kept his nose clean throughout the 150-lap race to finish 23rd and score his third top-25 finish of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

Bristol marked Fogleman’s Truck Series debut on dirt.

Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers will continue a season-long partnership with Solid Rock Carriers as the primary marketing partner of his No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the ToyotaCare 250.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

To The Point(s): Entering Richmond, Fogleman sits 23rd in the championship standings.

Just 28 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Chandler Smith with 17 races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team also secures 29th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.

He is also a business major at High Point University.

A Look Back At 2020: Even with a worldwide pandemic, Fogleman completed a full 23-race schedule in 2020 earning a best finish of 13th at Michigan International Speedway in August, while also tallying three top-15 and 11 top-20 finishes throughout the seven-month season.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.

He will crew chief his 30th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 29 races, he has one top-five and two top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend will mark his first race at Richmond as crew chief.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Richmond Raceway: “Richmond is a race we had circled on our calendars early in the season because of the strong performance we were able to produce last fall. I enjoy short-track racing and despite my lack of experience at Richmond, we were able to capitalize on a fast truck and earn one of our best finishes of the season.

“Our goal is to return to the Richmond and duplicate and better our finish from last year for our No. 12 Solid Rock Carries Chevrolet team.”

On 2021 Season After Five Races: “Obviously, we started off the year solid, but haven’t built the consistency I was hoping to early in the season. We won’t give up though. The Truck Series is very tough this year, but our Young’s Motorsports team is resilient and we’ll find our groove and start delivering the finishes I know we are capable of producing.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): WML Enterprises

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2021 Driver Points Position: 27th

2021 Owner Points Position: 32nd

ToyotaCare 250 Starting Position: 26th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 112

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd Fogleman returns to Richmond (Va.) Raceway looking to improve on his track-best 20th place run at the 0.875-mile short track in September 2020.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the highly anticipated Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 52nd career Truck Series start aboard the No. 20 EcoTwist Chevrolet Silverado.

After Mother Nature canceled the heat races, Boyd started the race deep in the field in 31st but kept his nose clean throughout the 150-lap race to finish 25th and score his third top-25 finish of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

2021 Partner Debut: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcome Virginia-based WML Enterprises as the primary partner for Boyd’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

WML Enterprises is a veteran-owned specialty contractor offering comprehensive residential, commercial, and government demolition, landscaping and site preparation services. They combine passion for good old American dirt, trucks and tractors with a healthy appreciation for technology.

Their logo pays homage in shape and design to many squadron patches that are used throughout the Air Force from the WWII era to present-day operations.

To The Point(s): Entering Richmond, Boyd sits 27th in the championship standings – up two spots from Bristol.

Just 39 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Chandler Smith with 17 races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 32nd in the NCWTS owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 52 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 WML Enterprises Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 61st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 60 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend will mark his second race at Richmond as crew chief. Last year, he guided Boyd to a 20th place run after starting 26th.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Richmond Raceway: “Richmond is my favorite track on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series circuit. The track reminds me a lot of what I grew up doing. Short tracks and wheel to wheel racing.

“Hopefully, we can have a good run on Saturday afternoon for everyone at Young’s Motorsports and WML Enterprises.”

On Partnering With WML Enterprises: “I’m proud to bring on another Veteran owned company to our sponsor lineup this year,” remarked Spencer Boyd. “It is truly awesome that I get to represent the hard-working team over at WML.

“They have a motto ‘Always Strive for Better Work’ and that means more to me this year than ever before. In my third year with Young’s (Motorsports), we have circled more tracks to improve at and I simply couldn’t do that without the support of my partners.”

Race Information:

The ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the sixth of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Apr. 17, 2021, shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.