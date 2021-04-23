RCR Event Preview – Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway… Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and is in a tie for the most all-time car owner victories at the storied Alabama-based race track with 12 NASCAR Cup Series wins. Dale Earnhardt earned nine Talladega wins under the RCR banner, including his final career win in the 2000 Winston 500. Other drivers winning for RCR include Clint Bowyer (2010 and 2011), and Kevin Harvick (2010). The Welcome, N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one win, 10 top-five, and 18 top-10 finishes.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Xfinity 300 will be televised live Saturday, April 24, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 will be televised live Sunday, April 25, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Talladega Superspeedway… In 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Dillon earned his best finish at the 2.66-mile track in April 2016 when he finished third. His best starting position at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series is first. His best finish in four NASCAR Xfinity Series Starts is third, and he has two starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, earning a best finish of seventh in October 2011.

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What will it take to be successful at Talladega Superspeedway?

“Anything can happen at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s a little bit of a coin flip, but my No. 3 team will be doing everything we can to try and win and earn maximum stage points. In order to succeed at Talladega, you have to have a little bit of luck, and use momentum at the very end to take advantage of positions. It’s speedway racing. It’s drafting. And it’s chaos, but we’re up for the challenge.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Roland Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Talladega Superspeedway… Reddick has two NASCAR Cup Series starts and one top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway. Reddick won the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 2.66-mile track with RCR and has one additional top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series. He also has one pole award and two top-five finishes at the superspeedway in the NASCAR Truck Series.

About Roland… Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. For more information, visit rolanddga.com.

FOX Broadcasting Booth… Reddick will be back in the FOX broadcasting booth to call the NASCAR Xfinity Series race alongside Adam Alexander and Joey Logano on Saturday. Tune in and catch all the action beginning at 4 p.m. ET on April 24.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as we head to Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, a place where some of a driver’s day is determined by luck?

“This is a style of racing that I really do enjoy a lot when things go right but can be extremely frustrating when they don’t. It feels like the last two or three plate races we’ve had never even got going before stuff happened and affected our day. But this is a fresh weekend for us. Our No. 8 Roland Chevrolet team just has to be smart on Sunday. Last fall at Talladega, we got damage on the first lap. Luckily, we were able to salvage it and come away with a top-10 finish by avoiding other wrecks, but that still affected our day in a major way. Then at this year’s Daytona 500, we had the wreck on Lap 14. It’s frustrating because I know how strong of a superspeedway program we have at RCR, we just need a little luck to go our way and to be smart to maximize our day.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, both of which came during the 2020 season while driving for RSS Racing. The 26-year-old has also competed in two NASCAR Truck Series race at the Alabama tri-oval, earning consecutive third- and second-place results in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTES:

After already having one superspeedway race in the books this season, what are your expectations for Talladega Superspeedway?

“You just have to stay out of the mayhem, plan out your moves, and pick who you are racing against. If you get around some squirrels, they can get a little feisty and ruin your race. Andy Street (crew chief) and the boys always bring really fast cars to the superspeedways and Daytona was no exception. We were even faster in practice than we were in our pole run from 2020. I have the utmost confidence that we will bring a fast race car and we will be ready to slay it and get to the front quick.”

How do you approach strategy in a superspeedway race? Get to the front as fast as possible or protect yourself until the end?

“I think you have to be aggressive from the start and stay in front. You don’t necessarily need to dominate the race, but be inside the top five cars, because that is probably the safest area to be at. Usually from the back, you have to dodge wrecks and deal with people jockeying for positions. We will try to get our TaxSlayer Chevrolet to the front as fast as we can and stay out of everyone else’s messes.”