BELL LEADS TOYOTA AT TALLADEGA

Bubba Wallace scores first career stage win

TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 25, 2021) – Christopher Bell (17th) was the highest finishing Toyota in today’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon. Bubba Wallace drove his Camry to his first career stage win at the end of the second stage of the race.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 10 of 36 – 500.1 miles, 188 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Brad Keselowski*

2nd, William Bryon*

3rd, Michael McDowell*

4th, Kevin Harvick*

5th, Matt DiBenedetto*

17th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

18th, KYLE BUSCH

19th, BUBBA WALLACE

20th, HARRISON BURTON

31st, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

32nd, DENNY HAMLIN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

HARRISON BURTON, No. 96 DEX Imaging Toyota Camry, Gaunt Brothers Racing

Finishing Position: 20th

Top-20 in you first career Cup Series race. How was the run overall?

“It was a lot of learning. It was pretty fun, just a different level of competition when you’re against these guys. It makes you better when you go back to Xfinity, hopefully, and it makes me a better driver. Just happy I had the chance to come out here and do it. I very rarely get emotional or that excited before races, because I’m so focused but this weekend was pretty neat. I’m thankful for the opportunity to do it. It was pretty awesome and can’t wait to do it again someday.”

Was there anything that surprised you?

“I think just the way that the runs come. Talladega is so tough in general. It’s just a lot going on at once. Learning a new team, spotter and crew chief with all of that going on too is a big challenge, but it was the same but different, if that makes any sense at all. It was definitely different. The level of intensity was different, but the main fundamentals are basically the same.”

