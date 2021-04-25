UMBENHAUER ENDS 3-YEAR WINLESS DROUGHT, B. HIRTHLER, FLAMMER AND LAPP SCORE VICTORIES AT GRANDVIEW SATURDAY NIGHT

BECHTELSVILLE, PA. April 25, 2021 . . . Last Saturday Jared Umbenhauer fell one spot short of a win in the Modified feature at Grandview Speedway despite his valiant efforts in his march to the front.

Saturday night the “Richland Rocket” had the Richard Brown-owned No. 19 in top notch form, slid underneath leader Kevin Graver on the 19th lap of the 30-lap TP Trailers 358 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modified feature to grab the win. Even though lapped traffic in the later stages allowed defending point champion Craig Von Dohren to close in, Umbenhauer went on to score a well-deserved, long overdue victory ending a three-year winless drought for his first win of the current campaign. The last time Umbenhauer visited victory lane was August 25, 2018.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment 25-lap Sportsman feature two-time and defending point champion Brian Hirthler passed Jesse Landis for the lead on the 12th lap and went on to score his second win of the season.

Todd Lapp led from start to finish in the 12-lap Outlaw Vintage Modified feature to take home the checkered while Nicho Flammer was the winner in the 12-lap Sportsman Outlaw Vintage event.

Modified action saw polesitter Graver take the early lead trailed by Brett Gilmore, Richie Hitzler, Craig Whitmoyer and Louden Reimert.

With seven laps completed numerous cars made contact along the homestretch and as a result two-time and last week’s feature winner Brett Kressley found himself spinning into the infield for the first caution. Graver remained the leader when action resumed, but by this time Reimert advanced to second putting in his bids for the top spot. Just waiting for a slip up by the pair as they raced side-by-side in hopes to advance were Whitmoyer, Umbenhauer and Doug Manmiller.

Jeff Strunk stopped in turn four with a flat tire for the next yellow on the 13th lap. Graver was still number one on the restart while Reimert, Umbenhauer, Von Dohren and Whitmoyer gave him no room to falter.

A three-way battle for first developed between Graver, Reimert and Umbenhauer with neither one giving an inch.

Umbenhauer overtook second on the 17th lap and two laps later he was circling the 1/3-mile oval as the new pacesetter after he shot to the inside of Graver to accomplish the feat.

Von Dohren was second by the 20th lap and off in pursuit of Umbenhauer who began to encounter lapped traffic that Graver, Reimert and Duane Howard running third through fifth also had to endure.

Umbenhauer never gave up his torrid pace until he saw the checkered to claim the triumph. Chasing him across the finish were Von Dohren, Reimert, Howard and Graver, for his best finish. Sixth through tenth were Whitmoyer, Kevin Hirthler, Kressley, who came back after the early skirmish; Dylan Swinehart and Strunk, another one that overcame adversity.

Carroll Hine III, Graver and Strunk won the heats. The consi was won by Ryan Grim.

Landis was the early leader of the Sportsman feature with pressure coming from Bryan Rhoads, Tyler James, Joey Vaccaro and Cody Schantz.

Numerous cautions plagued the beginning of the event making it difficult to get laps completed. After three attempts to complete lap six, the restart was single file. Landis remained first on the next try, but by this time Kyle Smith was second.

Landis had a new challenger at the completion of the eighth lap as now Hirthler held the second spot.

The lead changed on the 12th lap when Hirthler charged past Landis and into the number one spot.

Hirthler wasted no time building up a sizeable lead and made it appear easy to open up the distance each time around.

Steve Young regrouped the field with two laps to go after he hit the fourth turn wall. Hirthler was still the leader on the restart, but now Smith slipped into second to try to get by him.

Hirthler never surrendered first and went on to score his ninth career win trailed by Smith, Landis, Ryan Lilick and Lex Shive. Rounding out the top ten were Ryan Beltz, Kenny Gilmore, Jimmy Leiby, who earned an extra monetary bonus for being the highest driver with a crate engine; Brandon Edgar and James.

Colton Perry, Vaccaro and Landis won the heats. Edgar and Cody Manmiller took the consi wins.

The Outlaw Vintage features had both Lapp and Flammer lead from the drop of the green until the wave of the checkered.

Second through fifth to Lapp with the Modifieds were Wes Cassel, Mike Stofflet, Scott Schaeffer and Jeff Paulson.

Chasing Flammer across the Sportsman finish line were Jay Garris, Mike Garris Sr., Bill Gerhart and Myron Heydt.

Next up at Grandview is the May 1st doubleheader featuring the NASCAR Auto Parts Weekly Series with the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. Racing starts at a new weekly time of 7:30 p.m. for the balance of the season.

Friday, May 7th, the Outlaw Racing Series Enduros will be in action along with the Vintage racers. Action starts at 7 p.m.

And on Saturday, May 8th the 602 Sportsman make their second appearance of the season joining the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in a tripleheader.

RACE RESULTS

T.P. Trailers Modified Feature (30-laps): 1. Jared Umbenhauer, 2. Craig Von Dohren, 3. Louden Reimert, 4. Duane Howard, 5. Kevin Graver, 6. Craig Whitmoyer, 7. Kevin Hirthler, 8. Brett Kressley, 9. Dylan Swinehart, 10. Jeff Strunk, 11. Ryan Grim, 12. Doug Manmiller, 13. Dillon Steuer, 14. Ron Kline, 15. Brett Gilmore, 16. Justin Grim, 17. Richie Hitzler, 18. John Willman, 19. Ryan Lilick, 20. Jack Butler, 21. Nate Brinker, 22. Brad Arnold, 23. Darrin Schuler, 24. Cory Merkel, 25. Ron Haring Jr., 26. Joe Funk III, 27. Danny Bouc, 28. Brad Grim. DNQ: Mark Kratz, Bobby Gunther Walsh, Mark Levy and Jesse Leiby.

T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Feature (25-laps): 1. Brian Hirthler, 2. Kyle Smith, 3. Jesse Landis, 4. Kyle Lilick, 5. Lex Shive, 6. Ryan Beltz, 7. Kenny Gilmore, 8. Jimmy Leiby, 9. Brandon Edgar, 10. Tyler James, 11. Cody Manmiller, 12. Ray Swinehart, 13. Parker Guldin, 14. Kenny Bock, 15. Ebby Ridge, 16. Nathan Mohr, 17. Steve Young, 18. Joey Vaccaro, 19. Bryan Rhoads, 20. Colton Perry, 21. Mike Schneck, 22. Doug Snyder, 23. Cody Schantz, 24. Dakota Kohler, 25. Mark Kemmerer, 26. Chris Esposito.

Outlaw Vintage Stock Modified Feature (12-laps): 1. Todd Lapp, 2. Wes Cassel, 3. Mike Stofflet, 4. Scott Scheffer, 5. Jeff Paulson, 6. Bobby Hall, 7. Joe Lines, 8. Joe Medaglia. DNS: Andy Cassel.

Outlaw Vintage Stock Sportsman Feature (12-laps): 1. Nicho Flammer, 2. Jay Garris, 3. Mike Garris Sr., 4. Bill Gerhart, 5. Myron Heydt, 6. Brock Jacobus, 7 Travis Jacobus, 8. Matt Smith, 9. Wayne Roth, 10. Doug Miller, 11. Dominique Deglas, 12. Dave Dissinger.