DJK RACING WELCOMES NEW ASSOCIATE PARTNER SPARK POWER

April 27, 2021. Preparations continue for the 2021 racing season at the DJK Racing shop in St. Thomas, Ontario with a focus on race victories in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. The new season is just over a month away and DJK Racing is delighted to welcome Spark Power as a new associate partner to the operation that will mean an expansion of the DJK Racing program.

The new relationship will have Spark Power aboard the famed #17 Dodge driven by Kennington in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. In addition, Spark Power will also be the primary sponsor of the #88 DJK Racing entry in the APC Late Model Series and other special event races. Racing the #88 Spark Power Charger will be longtime DJK Racing crew member Rick Verberne.

“I’m really excited about this partnership” said DJK Racing principal DJ Kennington. “Rick has had an association with Spark Power for a couple of years, he connected everyone together, Spark was part of a Cup Series race I ran at Martinsville in 2019. And now we’ve come up with a pretty cool partnership that works for everyone” he added.

Growing and expanding the DJK Racing footprint and driver line up is something that Kennington has been looking at for some time. “I’d like to, but I know I can’t drive every race in every series” explained Kennington. “And our racing business is growing. It’s gratifying to have good people like Rick Verberne who’s worked so hard with us and companies like Spark Power that want to be part of what we do here.

Rick Verberne has worked with DJK Racing since 2016 and was the Crew Chief for the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge team last season. His racing credits include Delaware Speedway Rookie of the Year in the Truck Series in 2006, A Truck Champion in 2015 and 2017 and Super Stock Rookie of the Year in 2018.

“I’m pretty pumped up for the season” said Verberne. “Our plan is to run select APC Series races and perhaps some special events if our schedules allow this season. Spark Power will also be a partner on my son Ryan’s Micro Sprint Car. This is going to be a lot of fun” he stated.

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season and the APC Series are both scheduled to open competition later this summer.

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series races are broadcast on TSN in Canada. Broadcast dates and times will be available soon.

