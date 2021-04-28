Jak Crawford Ready to Launch Big 2021 Season

FIA Formula 3 and Euroformula Open Championship Programs for Red Bull Junior

(28 April 2021) – Racing into Formula 1 is one of the biggest challenges in motorsport, but young American Jak Crawford is ready to take on the task, one race at a time.

And this season, there will be a lot of races. The Texas native will take on two different championships in 2021 as he deepens his European experience with two campaigns in two highly competitive categories.

Crawford, who moved to Europe more than a year ago to fully commit to his pursuit, will take the next steps up international open-wheel racing’s ladder this year. The 15-year-old Red Bull Junior Team driver is set to compete in both the FIA Formula 3 Championship for Hitech Grand Prix, and in the Euroformula Open Championship for Motopark.

The 2021 season will see Crawford race on several new tracks as he builds his racing resume, getting the chance to deliver results on the biggest platform of his career so far.

All seven rounds of the FIA Formula 3 championship will be staged as part of Formula 1 events in 2021, with three races each weekend. The F3 championship will close the season in Crawford’s home state at the Circuit of the Americas in October.

Having impressed in pre-season testing on board both the Euroformula Open and F3 machines, Crawford will get is first taste of competition this weekend as he travels to Portugal for the Euroformula Open season debut at the Autodromo Internacional Algarve in Portimao.

But the event will have an unusual schedule for Crawford, who will take part in the practice on Friday but will have to stand down on Saturday for qualifying and the two races. The regulations require that the drivers are 16 years old to compete. Fortunately for Crawford, his 16th birthday is on Sunday.

“I wish I could get to qualify and run the two races on Saturday, but I will just try to learn as much as I can from the pit wall and put it to use on Sunday in the race,” said Crawford. “I know Portimão from having tested there in the rain, so hopefully I can get off to a quick start on Friday and then be able to have a good race on Sunday.”

The 2021 Euroformula Open Championship will feature 24 races across eight weekends, utilizing the Dallara 320 platform with teams selecting between a range of engine options.

“Of course this is a big step up from F4, the car has way more downforce and it’s quicker,” said Crawford. “The car is light, so it’s fast. The F3 has a lot more power, and I enjoy driving them both so I think it’s going to be a great year.”

The following weekend, it’s off to Barcelona, Spain for the F3 opener, held in conjunction with the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. While Crawford is poised to race his way to the top of the sport, he’s long approached his career one race at a time.

“My goal as a kid was always to win the next race, that was what my dad always taught me,” said Crawford. “Other kids would say they wanted to be F1 drivers or IndyCar drivers, but I just have the goal to win my next race. It is not always possible in racing, but you still have to feel that way every time you strap down in a car. Winning makes everything else fall into place, so we will see what will happen in 2021!”

Crawford will look to see if he can keep making things fall into place starting this weekend.

To watch live, visit: https://www.euroformulaopen.net/en/.

