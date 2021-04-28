Team Hardpoint EBM Ready for Dickinson’s Home Porsche Carrera Cup Race at Circuit of the Americas

Riley Dickinson and Efrin Castro Gunning for More Podiums In Rounds Three and Four of the Championship

AUSTIN, Texas (April 28, 2021) – Team Hardpoint EBM and drivers Riley Dickinson and Efrin Castro are ready for rounds three and four of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America this weekend at Circuit of the Americas, the home race for Dickinson and his Porsche Austin partner.

The weekend is a doubleheader for the championship, April 30 – May 2, with both 45-minute races on Sunday. The first is at 8 a.m. CDT, followed by a 3:05 p.m. CDT start for race two. Both can be streamed live on IMSA.tv.

For Dickinson, a New Braunfels, Texas, resident, it marks his first professional race experience at the track just 45 minutes from his home. He does have experience at the track, however, as a member of the Hill Country Region of Porsche Club of America and through test sessions – including this past week in the No. 53 Porsche Austin/Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911 GT3 Cup he’ll race this weekend.

“There’s nothing like having a home race,” Dickinson said. “Being able to sleep in your own bed is so nice, and the track is one of my favorites anyway. I’m really looking forward to it, because it is my first professional race at COTA. I did a test in the 991.2 Porsche Cup car in February of 2020 and I’ve worked with Hill Country PCA members as well. But being here for a Porsche Carrera Cup North America event is long overdue. It’s going to be a great week.”

The event was a late addition to the Porsche Carrera Cup calendar, replacing a scheduled May event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario, Canada. The trip north of the border was pulled from the schedule for logistical reasons amongst the current pandemic. The replacement allowed for a home race for both Dickinson, who scored a podium finish in the season-opening doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway, and his primary partner for the 2021 season in Porsche Austin.

“Adding this event is a nice addition for Porsche Austin,” Dickinson said. “Coming to COTA is something that we weren’t really expecting this year until the last minute. They’re very excited about it this event, as it’s their home race as well. This is the first real partnership they’ve had with a professional motorsports team, so it’s really special to be able to show them the paddock as part of Team Hardpoint EBM.”

Dickinson sits fourth in the championship standings overall and in the Pro class after the opening weekend, as does his teammate Castro in the Pro-Am standings. Castro and the No. 65 Fine Fare Supermarkets/GoDominicanRepublic.com Porsche 911 GT3 Cup scored a runner-up finish in the opener, narrowly missing the win.

Like his teammate, Castro had a successful test at Circuit of the Americas and will race for the first time as a professional at the track.

“I’m really looking forward to racing again,” Castro said. “We had a really great test here and the Team Hardpoint EBM guys helped me find the pace. It’s going to be really fun to race on a Formula One track. I think we have a chance for a good finish and we all really want to do well at my teammate Riley’s home race.”

Team Hardpoint EBM and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America field begin the weekend on Friday, April 30 at 8 a.m. CDT with the first of two Friday practice sessions. Qualifying takes place on Saturday, followed by Sunday’s 45-minute races. Both races can be seen live on IMSA.tv.

About Team Hardpoint EBM:

Hardpoint Motorsports was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. Team Hardpoint EBM is a joint venture between Team Hardpoint and Earl Bamber Motorsport formed in late 2020 to combine the resources of EBM and co-owners Earl Bamber and Will Bamber and the early success of Team Hardpoint. Headquartered at VIRginia International Raceway, the team’s 2021 plans include a full-season effort in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in a Porsche 911 GT3 R and a multi-car effort in the IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America. More information on Team Hardpoint EBM can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.