Weekend schedule for Kansas Speedway

This weekend NASCAR travels to Kansas Speedway. The Xfinity Series is off but will return next week at Darlington Raceway.

The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the activities Saturday afternoon followed by the Camping World Truck Series race at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday afternoon the Cup Series hits the track for the Buschy McBusch Race 400.

Kevin Harvick (2013, 2016, 2018), Joey Logano (2014, 2015, 2020) and Denny Hamlin (2012, 2019, 2020) lead all active drivers with three wins each at Kansas.

This season continues an impressive run in the Cup Series with nine different winners in the first 10 races. Hamlin, the current leader in the driver standings and the defending race winner, is still looking for his first victory of the year.

Matt Crafton has scored three Truck Series victories at Kansas and Kyle Busch has two track wins. Johnny Sauter, Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt and Ross Chastain have one win each.

There will be no practice or qualifying sessions for the Cup and Truck Series due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.

The starting lineups will be determined by the following metrics formula:

• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, May 1

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Dutch Boy 150

Distance: 150 Miles (100 Laps with a break at Lap 50)

FS1/MRN

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series WISE Power 200

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 30), Stage 2 ends on Lap 60, Final Stage ends on Lap 134

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: John Hunter Nemechek

Sunday, May 2

3 p.m.: Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps) Competition caution on Lap 25

Stage 1 ends on Lap 80, Stage 2 ends on Lap 160, Final Stage ends on Lap 267

FS1/TSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Brad Keselowski

Kansas Speedway Data

Season Race #: 11 of 36 (05-02-21)

Track Size: 1.5-miles

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 17 to 20 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 17 to 20 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 10 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,685 feet

Backstretch Length: 2,207 feet

Race Length: 267 laps / 400 miles

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 80 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 107 laps

Kansas Speedway Qualifying Information :

Track qualifying record: Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 197.773 mph (27.304 secs.) on October 3, 2014.

2020 pole winner: Qualifying was canceled, due to the pandemic, random draw, Kevin Harvick started from the pole.

2019 pole winner: Kevin Harvick, Ford, 179.217 mph, (30.131 secs.) on May 11, 2019

Harvick, Kurt Busch, and Ryan Newman have started all 30 NASCAR Cup Series races and lead the series in starts at Kansas.

Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers in the NCS in the average starting position with a 10.227 in 22 starts. Six of the 16 NCS pole winners are active this weekend. Harvick (5), Joey Logano (2), Martin Truex Jr. (2), Keselowski (1), Kurt Busch (1), and Ryan Blaney (1).

Harvick leads the NCS in poles with five (fall 2013, 2014 sweep, spring 2018, spring 2019).

Harvick (three-straight: fall of 2013-2014 sweep) and Jimmie Johnson (2007-2008) are the only two drivers to win consecutive poles at Kansas.

Four manufacturers have won poles at Kansas, led by Chevrolet with 11, Ford (nine), Toyota, and Dodge (four each).

Kansas Speedway Race Information :

Track race record: Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 144.122 mph, (02:46:44), on April 22, 2012.

2020 race winner: Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 121.835 mph, (03:17:14), on July 23, 2020.

2019 race winner: Brad Keselowski, Ford, 131.023 mph, (03:06:09), on May 11, 2019.

A total of 15 different NCS drivers have won at Kansas and Eight winners are active this weekend at Kansas. Denny Hamlin (2020, 2019, 2012), Joey Logano (2020, 2015, 2014), Harvick (2018, 2016, 2013), Keselowski (2019, 2011), Martin Truex Jr, (2017 sweep), Chase Elliott (2018), Kyle Busch (2016), and Ryan Newman (2003).

The youngest series Kansas winner was Chase Elliott (October 21, 2018 – 22 years, 10 months, 23 days).

The first starting position is the most proficient starting spot in the field producing more winners (six of the 30races or 20%) than any other starting position on the grid.

A total of eight different organizations have won in the NCS at Kansas with Hendrick Motorsports leads the series with seven victories. Jeff Gordon (2001, 2002, and 2014), Jimmie Johnson (2008, 2011 and 2015), and Chase Elliott (Playoffs 2018).

Four manufacturers have won at Kansas Speedway in the NCS, led by Chevrolet with 12, Ford with nine, Toyota with seven, and Dodge with two.

Harvick leads all active drivers in the NCS with an average finishing position with a 9.3 in 30 starts and also leads the series in laps led with 949 in 30 starts at Kansas.

Top 12 Kansas Driver Ratings

Kevin Harvick – 109.7

Martin Truex Jr. – 100.6

Chase Elliott – 97.5

Ryan Blaney – 96.8

Kyle Larson – 94.2

Brad Keselowski – 93.8

Kyle Busch – 92.7

Denny Hamlin – 90.9

Joey Logano – 88.7

Kurt Busch – 88.0

Erik Jones – 88.0

Cole Custer – 79.6

Note: Driver Ratings are compiled from 2005-2020 races (26 total) among active drivers at Kansas Speedway.