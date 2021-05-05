2022 Jeep Wagoneer First Look

Lots of people today are looking for an SUV that can really do it all. But this means being able to deliver on more than just performance. It also has to be comfortable for everyone and offer features that increase safety. This is a tall order that not many are able to fulfill. For those looking for this ideal mixture between sport and luxury, the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer might be just the option for you.

There are a couple of model lines for the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer. There are also four Grand Wagoneer model lines, which run at a higher price point. Despite coming in at a lower price, the Jeep Wagoneer model lines still pack a lot of luxury and performance. Here’s a first look at everything you need to know about the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.

Homage to the Past

Before diving into some of the most notable features of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, it’s important to understand this SUV within a bit of context. Most people are familiar with the more well-known Jeep names, such as Wrangler, Cherokee, and others. Some might not realize, however, the Wagoneer goes back to the 1960s.

The first Jeep Wagoneers were introduced to the world in 1962 and did they ever make an impression on people. The Jeep’s combination of a cool exterior design, along with highly practical features such as an automatic 4×4 drivetrain, made it the first-ever vehicle to have both of those features, along with an independent front suspension system. This vehicle was really a precursor to many of the crossover SUVs of today. Later iterations, which incorporated more luxury features, blazed the trail for luxury SUVs. Based on this, it should come as no surprise that the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer is a dream amalgamation of practical luxury.

Performance Off the Charts

For most people shopping for an SUV, performance needs to be a top priority. Unless you’re only looking for additional space, the capabilities of the vehicle are pretty significant. When it comes to large SUV performance, few are able to compete with the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.

To start things off, the Jeep Wagoneer comes with a standard 471-horsepower V8 engine capable of putting out 455 foot-pounds of torque. If you’re thinking that sounds pretty beefy for an SUV, you’re absolutely correct. This is part of the reason Jeep Wagoneer is ahead of the game in another important metric: towing capacity. With up to 10,000 pounds of towing capability, the Wagoneer is capable of pulling more than a lot of pickup trucks.

This incredible power, however, doesn’t lead to sacrifices in the rest of the vehicle. The Jeep Wagoneer is a large SUV. But its interior space is truly remarkable. With three rows of seats, up to eight people can ride comfortably. Even with all three rows up, the Jeep Wagoneer still has 27.4 cubic feet of cargo space, according to Top Speed. Folding down the third row gives you a massive 70.9 cubic feet of space, while the second and third-row down yields 94.2 cubic feet. The seats can also be put up or down in a variety of configurations to give you the most optimal layout.

A Long List of Posh Features

There are tons of potential features you can choose in order to make the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer your exact dream SUV. Owners are covered by 24/7 customer concierge and roadside assistance. Those who choose the Wagoneer will be taken care of before, during, and after they purchase the vehicle. These are some of the other more luxurious features that come standard on various Wagoneer models:

12-way Nappa Leather-trimmed Seats with heat and ventilation

Active Lane Management

Exclusive McIntosh MX950 entertainment system with 19 speakers

10.1-Inch touchscreen radio with navigation, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

No detail has been left unconsidered with the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer. Those who are truly looking for a best-of-breed large SUV can potentially stop their search here. Few vehicles out there today can compare with the Wagoneer’s mix of luxury, style, and performance.