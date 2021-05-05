Scott Smithson To Co-Drive With Ryan Eversley For Atlanta Speedwerks At Mid-Ohio in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Smithson Finished Third a Season Ago in TCR Americas Championship Driving a Similar Honda Civic TCR

GAINESVILLE, Georgia (May 5, 2021) – Scott Smithson will co-drive with Ryan Eversley for Atlanta Speedwerks at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, piloting the No. 94 Dinner With Racers/Lemons of Love Honda Civic TCR that currently sits second in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge team standings after two events.

Smithson has come a long way in a short time during his racing career. He began his career in High Performance Driving Experiences and Time Trials in 2019, and in 2020 competed in the TC Americas championship. There, also driving a Honda Civic TCR, he scored eight podiums and earned three wins, finishing third in the championship.

The Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course marks Smithson’s IMSA debut. Smithson will drive for Atlanta Speedwerks at select events in 2021, with the final schedule yet to be determined.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to co-drive with Ryan Eversley and run with Atlanta Speedwerks this season,” Smithson said. “I feel that Ryan and I will be a great team and look forward to learning all I can from such a successful, experienced driver.”

Eversley opened the season with Greg Strelzoff as a co-driver, earning a second-place finish at Daytona in the season opener and grinding to a seventh-place finish at Sebring. That run has boosted Eversley to second in the driver standings, in addition to the team championship.

“Scott is going to be a great addition to our 94 Honda Civic TCR, which was already going to be strong at the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio,” Eversley said. “Scott was really quick right out of the box last year in a Honda Civic TCR. Our focus is the same no matter who I co-drive with. We’re going to work hard to make sure that holds and keep these championship efforts rolling along.”

Smithson steps into a Honda Civic TCR that has been quick all season long. Atlanta Speedwerks teammates Brian Henderson and Robert Noaker have each earned a pole position and led the most laps to date this season in the No. 84 Sabelt/Pagid Honda Civic TCR.

Atlanta Speedwerks continues to explore a third Honda Civic TCR to run in the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

“We’re really looking forward to having Scott join us at Atlanta Speedwerks, beginning at Mid-Ohio,” Todd Lamb, Atlanta Speedwerks owner, said. “We can’t wait to have him join up with Ryan to help us keep the season moving forward. While we’re still working to add a third car and have it prepped and ready at the shop, we’re also focused squarely on the championship for both the 94 and the 84 cars.”

Atlanta Speedwerks and the entire IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge field returns to action May 14-16 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, round three of the season-long championship.

About Atlanta Speedwerks

Atlanta Speedwerks is a professional road racing team and prep shop, providing road racing services, car builds, roll cages, arrive and drive programs, and performance parts. Headquartered near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the company runs winning arrive & drive programs in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Mazda MX-5 Cup, Porsche Club of America and SCCA Spec Miata, among others. Professional coaching and driver development round out the company’s offerings.