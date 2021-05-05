Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Darlington I

The first of two trips to Darlington Raceway is on tap this weekend for the 12th race of the NASCAR Cup Series campaign, as the sport celebrates the annual #NASCARThrowback weekend. Jack Roush has 20 wins all-time at ‘The Lady in Black,’ including five in the NCS.

Goodyear 400

Sunday, May 9 | 3:30 p.m. ET

FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Kansas Recap

Newman overcame an early penalty and battled back in the closing laps to finish 16th in the Hy-Vee Ford Mustang last Sunday in Kansas.

Buescher put his AutoTempest Ford at the front of the field for 13 laps in Kansas and went on to finish eighth for his second top-10 of the season.

On the Cars

Kohler Generators returns to Newman’s machine in Darlington as the brand throws back to its racing history from the 1970s. The No. 6 will match that of a 1976 scheme that Kohler sponsored in the SCCA, winning six National Championships in D Sports Racing across America.

Fifth Third Bank returns for its second race of the season on Buescher’s No. 17 Ford. As a part of the Fueled by Fifth Third program, Nephron Pharmaceuticals will appear on the No. 17 Mustang as well this weekend.

o A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products, including those used to treat severe respiratory distress symptoms.

o The company opened a CLIA-certified diagnostics lab, tests employees, students and families across South Carolina for COVID-19, and administers the COVID-19 vaccination to eligible recipients at a drive-thru site launched in partnership with Dominion Energy South Carolina.

o Nephron is a proud made-in-America manufacturer with nearly 2,000 full and part-time employees

Darlington Two-Step

Roush Fenway has twice won consecutive NCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver and current NBC commentator Jeff Burton. Roush Fenway also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.

Tale of the Tape

In 250 all-time NASCAR starts at ‘The Lady in Black,’ Jack Roush’s Fords have 20 wins, 69 top-five and 116 top-10 finishes, along with 20 poles. Over the years RFR has led 4,500+ laps across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series, with more than 87,000 miles logged at the 1.366-mile track. In NCS action alone, RFR has finished top-10 in 42 percent (69-of-164) of the races with 35 top-five results and five wins.

Kickin’ It Old School

Legendary Roush Fenway drivers Mark Martin, Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle are responsible for the five Cup wins for Jack Roush at Darlington. Martin earned Roush’s first Cup win back in 1993 after leading 178 laps. Burton swept the 1999 events as the dominant car, and Biffle earned the two most recent victories in 2005 and 2006.

Most All-Time

It’s no secret that when Roush has dominated in the Xfinity Series at Darlington. In 79 starts, the organization has 15 wins, 33 top-five and 44 top-10s. Mark Martin is responsible for eight of the victories, second-most for him among any track, after winning five of the first seven races at the track for Roush from 1993-96. He also went on to win in 1999 and swept again in 2000. Jeff Burton got in on the fun with wins in 1997, 2001 and 2002, while Biffle earned a win in 2004. Most recently, Kenseth drove to victory lane in 2005 and 2009.

Roush Fenway Darlington Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

1999-2 Burton Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1994-1 Martin NXS

1994-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-2 Burton NXS

1999-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2000-2 Martin NXS

2001-2 Burton NXS

2002-1 Burton NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005 Kenseth NXS

2009 Kenseth NXS