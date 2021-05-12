CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES: TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE – GMR GRAND PRIX AT ROAD COURSE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

GMR GRAND PRIX

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

MAY 14-15

RACE 5 OF 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES:

DETROIT (May 12, 2021) – Will Power points to starting fast as the most definitive reason he’s been able to finish strong on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, has been proficient on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile circuit that incorporates portions of Turns 1 and 2 and the front straight of the famed oval. He has taken center stage in Victory Circle in 2015, ‘17, ’18 and October 2020 – each after starting from the pole – backed by 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V6 Chevrolet engine.

Power will join 12 other Team Chevy drivers who will seek to kick off NTT INDYCAR SERIES events this month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a victory in the 85-lap/207.3-mile GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 15. Two 45-minute practice sessions precede knockout qualifications Friday, May 14.

Team Chevy drivers have earned eight pole starts, led by Power’s five, and seven wins in the nine events since the inaugural race on the road course in 2014.

“Generally, if I qualify on pole at that track, we have a great shot of winning,” said Power, who has transferred a pole start to victory nine times with Chevrolet power. “You see different drivers win multiple races at different tracks. The Indy road course has been one of those for me.”

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated reshaping the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, with three races contested on the IMS road course. Power and Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden were among the winners.

After Pato O’Ward broke through for his initial NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory — and the 90th for Chevrolet since it returned to engine manufacturer competition in 2012 — May 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay is the odds-on favorite as the next first-time winner.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where the 2020 Series rookie of the year has two top-five finishes and a pole start in three races, is a likely venue. VeeKay, 20, driving the No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek Chevrolet, has had a solid start to the season with three top-10 finishes in the four races.

Joining the Chevrolet lineup are two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya in the No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and Charlie Kimball driving the No. 11 Tresiba Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing.

Following the GMR Grand Prix, attention shifts to the 2.5-mile IMS oval for preparations for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 30. In 2018, Power and Chevrolet swept the races on the road course and oval. The next year, Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud followed suit in his Chevrolet-powered race car.

“Chevrolet teams move from the high-banked Texas Motor Speedway oval to the exceptionally technical Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this weekend for the GMR Grand Prix. The schedule presents challenges for drivers and Chevrolet engineers to get up to speed quickly for qualifying and the 85-lap race,” Chevrolet INDYCAR program manager Rob Buckner said. “Chevrolet has had great success in the nine races on the 2.439-mile road course and we will aim to start the Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with another victory and then turn our attention to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ ”

NBC will telecast the GMR Grand Prix live at 2:30 p.m. ET May 15. The 85-lap race will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. Practice and live qualifications will stream on Peacock Premium.

Team Chevy will be represented by:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators/AJ Foyt Racing

Charlie Kimball, No. 11 Tresiba/AJ Foyt Racing

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT/AJ Foyt Racing

Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP

Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 86 Arrow McLaren SP

Carlin

Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin

Ed Carpenter Racing

Conor Daly, No. 20 U.S. Air Force

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Snap-on Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 PPG Team Penske

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results since 2012

2021 ­– 1 win, 1 pole in 4 races

Win – Pato O’Ward (Texas2). Pole – Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park)

2020 – 7 wins, 11 poles in 14 races

Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa1); Josef Newgarden (Iowa2, St. Louis2, Indy RC2, St. Petersburg); Will Power (Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3, St. Petersburg). Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas, Road America1, Iowa2), Will Power (Indianapolis road course, St. Louis1, Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3; St. Petersburg), Pato O’Ward (Road America2), Conor Daly (Iowa1), Rinus VeeKay (Indy road course October)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 14 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 90 wins, 100 earned poles in 153 races

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.