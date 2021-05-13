Young’s Motorsports | Connor Mosack ARCA East General Tire 125 Dover Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | ARCA Menards Series East

Dover (Del.) International Speedway | General Tire 125

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Connor Mosack

Primary Partner(s): Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 97

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Expanding Our Horizon: Earlier this week, Young’s Motorsports announced that they have expanded their ARCA Menards Series program to now include the ARCA Menards Series East beginning with Friday’s General Tire 125 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with rookie Connor Mosack at the wheel.

Meet Connor: Connor Mosack, 22, will drive the No. 02 Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet SS in Friday afternoon’s General Tire 125.

A veteran of Motorsports, Mosack is a recent graduate of High Point University where he was on a presidential scholarship and earned a degree in business entrepreneurship.

Behind the scenes, Mosack is also a leader in his community. He organized a fundraiser for ContainIt, a student-led initiative that takes used shipping containers and turns them into transitional housing units. In its first year with Covenant Day School, it raised over $50,000.

He is also involved with the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation supporting kids with pediatric cancer.

Mosack’s Racing Career At A Glance: Mosack’s racing career began in 2017 in the INEX U.S. Legend Car ranks. Entering his first full season in 2018, the young driver needed just four races to earn his first victory, taking the fourth of five events in the 2018 Winter Nationals at Citrus County (Fla.) Speedway.

Racing in the Semi-Pro and Open Divisions, Mosack competed at Concord (N.C.) Speedway, the Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway among other events. In 42 starts, Mosack earned 20 victories, 34 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes. Among those was a sweep of the National events at Las Vegas, including the Road Course World Finals and Asphalt Nationals.

In 2019, Mosack joined JR Motorsports to compete in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour Series and competed for the championship in 2020. In 10 starts, he earned three top-five, eight top-10s and finished sixth in the championship standings. With an average finish of 8.5, Mosack also earned Rookie of the Year Honors.

He is also a veteran of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

On The Car: For Mosack’s debut with Young’s Motorsports, Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear will serve as the primary partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet SS.

Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear is the first custom fit underwear for men. Short for “tailored knickers,” Nic Tailor is superior quality underwear made to your specific body shape. We take into consideration butt size, groin size and everything that makes you, you.

When your underwear fits better, it feels better. Experience comfortable luxury underwear for all body types and dimensions.

Learn more at nictailor.com.

Calling The Shots: Guiding Mosack as crew chief of the No. 02 Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and joined Young’s Motorsports at the beginning of the season after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He has 130 races as crew chief in Trucks, including last Friday night’s race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. In those races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Dover will mark his first race as crew chief in the developmental NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series East.

Young’s Motorsports 2021 ARCA Season: Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports has competed in the first four events of the flagship ARCA Menards Series tour with female driver Toni Breidinger at the wheel.

The team has captured back-to-back 12th place finishes in the two most recent events at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway respectively.

Mosack looks to earn the team’s first top-10 finish in ARCA competition in the fourth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East season.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Connor Mosack, please visit, connormosackracing.com like him on Facebook (Connor Mosack Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@connormosack) and Twitter (@connormosack).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Connor Mosack Pre-Race Quotes:

On Joining Young’s Motorsports: “I am really excited about this opportunity to join Young’s Motorsports and make my ARCA Menards Series East debut at Dover.

“Tyler (Young, team principal) and the team build fast cars and I’m looking forward to working with the whole team.”

On Dover International Speedway: “Dover is a pretty wild race track and should be a lot of fun. It’s also a tough place to get around and making my first ARCA start there will be tough, but I know I will gain a lot of valuable experience running there.”

On Goal For General Tire 125 At Dover International Speedway: “My goal for the race at Dover would be a top-five finish. I would be really happy with that for my first start especially at a place like Dover, and I am confident in myself and the team that we can make that happen.”

Race Information:

The General Tire 125 (125 laps | 125 miles) is the fourth of eight races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. A combined practice and qualifying begins for the one-day show on Friday, May 14 from 1:45 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. The event will take the green flag just after 5:00 p.m. with live television coverage on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and SiriusXM Channel 391 (Online and the SiriusXM App: Channel 981). All times are local (ET).

The event will be rebroadcasted on a tape-delayed basis on NBCSN on Fri., May 21, 2021, at 12:30 a.m. ET.