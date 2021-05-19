GMS Racing Camping World Trucks COTA Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado

Circuit of the Americas Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at COTA.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 111

Notes:

Road course stats: Sheldon Creed has three top-five finishes in three Camping World Trucks starts on road courses, including winning the inaugural race at the Daytona Road Course in August 2020. Creed also made two NASCAR Xfinity Series road course starts in 2017 as well as the ARCA West event at Sonoma where he finished ninth.

Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 138 at COTA this weekend. This chassis is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

Playoff outlook: Creed is currently third in the championship standings, 82 points behind the leader. Creed is locked into the playoffs with his win at Darlington.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has called seven Camping World Trucks events on road courses, including the inaugural Daytona International Speedway Road Course win with Sheldon Creed in 2020.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get to a new race track and I’m definitely going to enjoy having practice and qualifying again. There’s possible rain in the forecast so we have a ton of unknowns going into the weekend.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Circuit of the Americas Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at COTA.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 4

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Michael Roberts Construction returns to sponsor Zane Smith’s No. 21 Silverado for the weekend’s events at Circuit of the Americas.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 140 this weekend at COTA. This chassis is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently ninth in the championship standings, 138 points behind the leader and 35 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Kevin “Bono” Manion has called six Camping World Trucks races on road courses and has one road course victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Martin Truex Jr. in Mexico City in 2005.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to COTA. We got to mess around in some cars last week and I fell in love with the track right away. I was worried at first on how the trucks would race there, but after going I think it’s going to be an awesome race. I feel like the track suits me well. I’m happy to have Michael Roberts Construction back on board this week and it’s great to have more and more fans back every week.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Circuit of the Americas Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at COTA.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 4, Best finish: 18, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Road course stats: Chase Purdy’s lone road course start in the Camping World Trucks was February’s event on the Daytona Road Course. Purdy had one previous NASCAR sanctioned start on a road course at Watkins Glen in 2017 where he started 13th and finished 15th.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 121 this weekend at COTA. GMS has utilized this chassis six times and has five top-10 finishes in those events with this chassis including a win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2019.

Championship Outlook: Purdy is currently 23rd in the championship points standings, 107 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley has called nine Camping World Trucks races on road courses and has two top-five and five top-10 finishes in those events. ﻿Quote:

“I’m excited about COTA. I think it will be a challenge for everyone since nobody has run a truck there. It’s going into the great unknown. We’ll just need to be smart and patient all day and hopefully we’ll come home with a solid finish.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Circuit of the Americas Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at COTA.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts.

Notes:

New kid on the block: Jack Wood will make his NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series debut at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. Wood has one top-five and two top-10s in four ARCA Menards Series starts for GMS in 2021. The Loomis, CA native competed part-time in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2019 and 2020 for his family-owned team.

Chassis history: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis no. 123 this weekend at COTA. This chassis last competed in 2018 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park where it finished seventh with a GMS affiliate team.

Crew chief corner: Chad Walter has called two Camping World Trucks races on a road course. Walter has one road course victory at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2008 with Ron Fellows.

Quote:

“I have never been so excited about a race before. COTA is probably one of the most challenging racetracks in the world. I have put in countless laps on iRacing so hopefully that translates to speed this weekend. Just going to go out and try to compete all the laps in my first race.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 Circle B Diecast Chevrolet Silverado

Circuit of the Americas Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at COTA.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 11, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Laps led: 6

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Chevrolet Silverado will carry a special Circle B Diecast scheme this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Chassis history: Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utlize chassis no. 124 this weekend at COTA. This chassis has five top-10 finishes in six outings with GMS.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum enters the COTA weekend 16th in the championship standings, 70 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Charles Denike has called two Camping World Trucks races on road courses.

Quote:

“I’m very excited for COTA with it being our debut there in the truck series. I think it’s going to be a fun, but very challenging, racetrack. We have practice and qualifying, which I am pumped about. I’ve missed those two things the most in this series and I am ready to get after it this weekend.”

