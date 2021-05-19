Bayley Currey – Circuit of the Americas Race Advance

COTA 225 | Circuit of the Americas Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Chasco Constructors/PlainsCapital Bank Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Currey on Racing at COTA: “I always love racing in my home state,” said Bayley Currey. “This weekend will be a new challenge for all of us, racing at COTA for the first time. I’m thankful that we’ll be able to get some practice laps in our PlainsCapital Bank/Chasco Constructors Chevrolet. I know everyone at Niece Motorsports has been working hard to get a solid piece ready for Saturday’s race.”

Currey at COTA: Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas marks the Series’ first visit to the road course.

Currey has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at road courses, with his best finishing position of 14th coming at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in 2020.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Chasco Constructors and PlainsCapital.

Chasco Constructors is an award-winning General Contractor and Construction Management firm serving the Central Texas area. Formed in Round Rock, Texas in 1979 as a four-man shop, today Chasco is a full-service commercial construction company with over 300 employees.

PlainsCapital was founded in 1988 by former Hilltop Holdings Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Alan White and a group of investors who raised the capital to acquire Plains National Bank, a Lubbock financial institution with one branch and $198.8 million in assets.

Thirty years later, PlainsCapital Bank is the fourth-largest bank in Texas based on deposit market share. PlainsCapital has a statewide presence with more than 60 locations in markets such as Austin, the Coastal Bend, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

PlainsCapital has a diverse range of services, including commercial banking, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management, as well as consumer banking.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.