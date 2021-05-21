MARWIN SPORTS JOINS ROAD AMERICA AS OFFICIAL RACE APPAREL PROVIDER

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., May 21, 2021 – Road America and Marwin Sports have announced a new partnership, naming Marwin Sports the official race apparel provider of Road America.

With the 2021 Road America season right around the corner, Road America and Marwin Sports look forward to the new relationship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marwin Sports as our new partner and the official race apparel provider of Road America,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager. “We value their commitment to excellence and quality, and we look forward to this new partnership.”

“We at Marwin Sports are proud to enter into this partnership with Road America,” said Theresa Huang, President of Marwin Sports. “Road America is the most diverse road course in North America, offering everything from INDYCAR to NASCAR, IMSA, MotoAmerica, SCCA, and vintage racing, and we are eager to work with them to bring our premium and unique apparel solutions to the masses.”

Marwin Sports will be fitting the Road America staff in race weekend apparel for the upcoming 2021 season.

About Marwin Sports: Marwin Sports manufactures premium, functional smart tech apparel for consumers, corporations, and sports organizations. We integrate the latest nanotechnology to add water resistance, antimicrobial protection, and proprietary blockchain NFC technology to deliver a unique apparel experience. Learn more at www.marwinsports.com.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223