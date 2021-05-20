Concrete Motorsports Wins the Inaugural Legacy Racing Baja Nevada

Kevin Thompson & Harley Letner claim third straight win in the #1 Unlimited Truck

After earning the #1 plate in 2020 by winning the Best in the Desert Overall Points Championship, Kevin Thompson and Harley Letner have picked up right where they left off in the first quarter of the 2021 race season. Beginning with overall wins at BITD’s Parker 425 and Silver State 300, Concrete Motorsports has now added a third win in a row by claiming the top spot at Legacy Racing’s inaugural two-day Baja Nevada by nearly three and half minutes over King Shocks teammate, #38 Eric Hustead. The two finishes are the eighth and ninth podiums of the available twelve between the two series in the Unlimited Truck class.

Hustead kicked off the weekend by throwing down the fastest qualifying run on the ultra technical course with a time of 00:03:16.676. Thompson followed just six seconds off the top pace. On race day, Letner started the race and quickly got out front. He was first on the road before handing the truck off to Thompson, who wheeled to the finish line first physically and on corrected time. With open air for Harley on day two, the team never looked back and Thompson first to the finish to claim the overall victory by three and half minutes.

“We have spent so much time dialing in this Herbst Smith Fab truck and it’s only getting faster with the help of our badass team, Henry Bergdahl who tunes our King Shocks and the best partners in the business. We honestly had two flawless days of racing,” commented co-driver, Harley Letner. “King Shocks has had as much success as we have this year, with their countless podiums in desert and Ultra4. This truck wouldn’t be what it is without them.”

Jake Johnson and Brandon Bailey took first and second in Class 1 amongst a field of six. #1546 Johnson kept a blistering pace over the two days and finished with a total elapsed time of 08:52:38.868. Bailey, in the #1529 Stronghold Motorsports car, stayed close to Johnson but ultimately settled for second place with an elapsed time of 09:31:04.477. Also taking a class win was #5072 Troy Grabowski.

“It’s been a great start to the year and Kevin and Harley are backing up why they earned the BITD Overall Points Championship last year,” commented Senior Director of Marketing, Ramses Perez. “Winning this 630-mile race was no easy feat but they have put in the work to get to where they are now. We are excited to see the rest of the season unfold.”

Next up on the schedule is SCORE-International’s grueling Baja 500 June 9-13.

About King Off-Road Shocks

King Shocks is a world-class manufacturer and servicer of custom made adjustable and rebuildable automotive shock absorbers and performance racing products for utility vehicles, OEM replacement and professional racing use. For over twenty years King Shocks has taken pride in putting quality, performance and customer service above all. Every product sold is the result of constant testing and development done with top racers in competition worldwide. This real world testing exposes their designs to a level of abuse and destructive forces that cannot be duplicated in a laboratory. King Shocks, The leader in Off-Road Shock Technology.