Rackley W.A.R. Team Report: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 28, 2021

Venue: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 201 miles / 134 Laps

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged nine starts with one driver, Timothy Peters, resulting in an average starting position of 20.8 and an average finishing position of 24.4.

In the Queen City: Willie Allen … Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen, who spent seven years as a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), has experience at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 2007 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts (2007, 2014) at the Concord, N.C.,-facility. He has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start (2010) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Timothy Peters

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

On Friday, May 28, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to the Charlotte Motor Speedway under the lights to kick-off Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is the 20th appearance of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on the 1.5-mile oval.

For the second week in a row, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will hold a practice session and qualifying session, with all on-track activity on Friday. There are, currently, 40 trucks entered to contend for the 36-truck field.

The Beast of the Southeast Statistics … This weekend marks Timothy Peters’ 13th Charlotte Motor Speedway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He made his series track debut on May 20, 2005.

The Danville, Va.,-native has two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In 2011, Peters started from the pole-position, and finished in the 32nd-place after being involved in a mid-race incident.

Speedway Stats: Timothy Peters has 146 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length). He has two wins (Las Vegas, Phoenix), 33 top-five finishes and 72 top-10 finishes, and has collected an average finish of 12.8.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 40, towards Turn 4.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has two top-five finishes and four top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Concord, N.C.,-facility in 13 starts. In addition, he is credited with leading 19 laps at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as a crew chief. He has three starts (2008, 2009, 2017) at the 1.5-mile track with Timothy Peters.

Catch the Action … The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, May 28, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Charlotte at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Qualifying for the tenth event of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

In the Rearview Mirror: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 32nd-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 225 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday, May 22, in Austin, Texas. Peters started in the 18th-place in the 36-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 12 he was in the 17th-place. A mechanical issue dropped him back in the field with an issue with the fuel pump. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 26, Peters was scored in the 33rd-place. On Lap 27 Peters received an infraction for pitting outside of the assigned pit box which resulted in a one lap penalty that was served on Lap 28.

He was scored as high as the 15th-place at the Circuit of the Americas.

QUOTE WORTHY

Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

On the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

“I am hoping for a good weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. It seems like some ‘gremlins’ continue to plague us,

and I hope to get that monkey off our backs this weekend. Our Rackley W.A.R. team has been working hard week-in, and

week-out. I am glad we have another practice session this week to tune-in our No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado.”

