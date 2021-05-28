CR7 Motorsports carries momentum to Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C.: On the heels of their season-best finish of fourth last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, CR7 Motorsports heads to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for Friday night’s N.C. Education Lottery 200 looking to keep the team pointed in the right direction.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ first ever visit to Austin, Texas certainly drew attention to the state-of-the-art road course and while the Toyota Tundra 225 was soaked with rain, the team’s charge led by Grant Enfinger played into their hands.

With a methodical and steady approach, Enfinger, 36, was able to muscle his No. 9 Good Sam | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado through the field to post the team’s first top-five of the year but third overall.

Now, the team looks to showcase their speed at Charlotte, often considered hometown court for the teams and drivers.

“We are really proud of Grant’s efforts at Circuit of the Americas and glad to have him back this weekend for Charlotte,” said Codie Rohrbaugh, team manager and CR7 Motorsports mainstay driver.

“Having Grant, a part of the CR7 Motorsports team is a luxury and has been extremely beneficial to us as an organization. Results have shown that this year and we’re hoping to continue that pace on Friday night.”

Enfinger, a native of Fairhope, Ala. is no slouch when it comes to racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In four previous Truck Series starts, he has delivered two top-10s and four top-12s with an average showing of 10th. Both driver and team hope they can improve on that statistic.

“Grant always has tremendous feedback, and he has certainly done his part to help make our intermediate program better,” added Rohrbaugh. “Doug (George, crew chief) and him have an executed plan of what they want to do during practice and qualifying on Friday and I think they will easily be able to deliver.”

Overall, looking at the team’s program, Rohrbaugh is satisfied with the direction of the team heading into the summer stretch.

“Whether it’s me or Grant behind the wheel, you can see that there has been progress in 2021,” he said. “We’re getting there but there’s still work to be done. We want to be competitive week in and week out. Eventually, we’d like to take our team from contenders to winners. Everyone is working hard to achieve that goal, we just have to keep ourselves focused and humble and we will get there soon.”

It’s a busy weekend at Charlotte for CR7 Motorsports. In addition to Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the organization will field an ARCA Menards Series entry for Saturday night’s General Tire 150 with Jason Kitzmiller behind the wheel.

Enfinger, a six-time NCWTS winner has no prior ARCA Charlotte starts, however, Rohrbaugh competed in two ARCA Menards Series races with a best finish of ninth in the 2018 edition.

CR7 Motorsports has 35 NCWTS starts to their credit with a career-best finish of third at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2020). Additionally, the team owns six other top-10 finishes including two this season at Circuit of the Americas (fourth | Grant Enfinger) in May 2021 and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (seventh | Grant Enfinger) in March 2021. An 11th place qualifying effort at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2019) is the team’s best time trials effort to date.

With 13 races remaining, Enfinger despite missing one race is seventh in the championship driver standings, just 22 points from fifth.

CR7 Motorsports holds a respectable 19th in the championship owner standings after nine races.

In 20 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions, most recently at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).

Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are also available for the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, as well as the team’s ARCA Menards Series No. 97 A.L.L. Construction | Grant County Mulch Chevrolet program with driver Jason Kitzmiller for the 2021 seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact tonya@gcmulch.com or 304.257.8783.

﻿The N.C. Education Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 10th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., May 28th from 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 5:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag a short time later after 8:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).