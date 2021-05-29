DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Charlotte

Friday, May 28
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile quad oval
Race: 10 of 22
Event: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (134 laps, 200 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150
Start: 12th
Finish: 13th
- After qualifying was rained out, Deegan lined up 12th to start the event. She reached the top-10 just before the halfway point of the stage. The race remained green throughout the stage and Deegan completed it in 10th. During the stage break, the Toter driver visited pit road for fuel, four tires and adjustments.
- Deegan started the second stage from the ninth spot. 50 laps into the race, Deegan was in the 13th position when the caution was displayed. She remained out on the track during the caution and restarted 11th with six laps to go in the stage.
- Another caution late in Stage 2 found Deegan in 11th and she visited pit road for service to her F-150. She closed out the stage just outside the top-10 in a one-lap shootout. Since Deegan pitted just before the break, she stayed out during the stage break.
- The rookie driver started the final stage from the ninth position. With 50 laps to go in the race, Deegan was 13th. She made a scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 104 from the 14th position. Unfortunately, the caution came out during the pit sequence which trapped her one lap down. After a lengthy caution for cleanup and with 10 laps to go, Deegan restarted in the 13th position where she ultimately finished.
- Deegan’s 13th-place finish at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ties her previous best finish of 13th earlier this year at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 25th
Finish: 22nd
- The starting lineup was determined by owner’s points as qualifying was rained out. Gray started in the 25th position.
- Gray was in 20th after the opening three laps and began to methodically pick more trucks off as the stage ran. He finished Stage 1 in 15th and relayed to the team that he needed more rear stability.
- The No. 15 team pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and trackbar adjustments and would restart Stage 2 in 13th.
- Gray was in 17th on lap 50 when he got loose attempting to pass for position and spun his Ford Performance F-150. He had to come down pit road for four new tires and to check for any damage and went one lap down. He ultimately finished Stage 2 in 25th.
- Green flag waved with 68 laps to go in the race and Gray rode steady in 24th trying to maintain position as the first truck one lap down and hoping for a caution. Caution waved on lap 118 for a wreck, but due to the cycling of green flag pit stops the No. 15 was still trapped one lap down.
- Gray pitted under yellow for tires and fuel and restarted 22nd with 10 laps remaining and finished the race there.
Next event: SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas on June 12 at 1 p.m. ET.