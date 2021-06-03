WILLIAM BYRON TO DRIVE FOR RACKLEY W.A.R. AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Rackley W.A.R. to Field the No. 27 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Centerville, Tenn. (June 3, 2021)—Rackley W.A.R., co-owned by Willie Allen and Curtis Sutton, announced today that the team will field a second entry in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Friday, June 18 with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver William Byron.

NASCAR returns to racing in the Music City for a tripleheader on Father’s Day weekend. The Camping World Truck Series returns to the track for the first time since 2011, and it will also be the first NASCAR Cup Series event at the track. The concrete track located in Lebanon, Tenn., was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR series events until 2011.

Byron, in the No. 27 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, will return to the Camping World Truck Series for the first time since 2016 when he competes with Rackley W.A.R. By entering the Rackley Roofing 200, the 23-year-old will get additional seat time to prepare for the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, June 20.

“I am excited for the opportunity to get behind-the-wheel in the Camping World Truck Series again,” Byron said. “I haven’t been in a truck for a while, so the opportunity to do so with Rackley W.A.R. allows me to get back and accustomed again. I have never raced at Nashville Superspeedway before either. While I think that the NASCAR Cup Series entries will handle differently compared to the trucks, the Rackley Roofing 200 will give me a chance to learn a few things on my end that I may not be able to try. Plus, this gives me a chance to get more acclimated to the track overall – I can learn the braking zones, pit road entrance and exit, and the overall characteristics of Nashville Superspeedway.”

The driver of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series made his national series debut in 2015 in the Camping World Truck Series. Byron has built an extensive racing résumé with the 2015 ARCA Menards Series East championship (formerly known as the K&N Pro Series East), 2016 Rookie of the Year honors in the Camping World Truck Series, collecting both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship and the title of Rookie of the Year in 2017, and a two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series collecting rookie of the year honors in 2018. In the Camping World Truck Series, he has seven victories, 11 top-five finishes and 16 top-ten finishes in 24 starts.

“I hope to be able to have a good run for the Rackley W.A.R. team,” Byron said. “This helps them to build a notebook and give them something to work off of for the future. I am excited to be back in a truck and see what we can do at Nashville Superspeedway.”

Byron has 14 combined Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length). He has collected five wins, six top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes as the series makes its debut at the 1.333-mile track.

He will be paired with a familiar face from Rackley W.A.R., Willie Allen, who will crew chief Byron and the No. 27 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado team.

“We are excited to have William Byron join our team for the Rackley Roofing 200,” Allen said. “He is a very talented driver and we are looking forward to working with him. His experience in the top level of NASCAR is valuable to Rackley W.A.R. as a team.”

The Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Superspeedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.