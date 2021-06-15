DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Nashville Superspeedway

Friday, June 18

Track: Nashville Superspeedway, 1.33-mile oval

Race: 12 of 22

Event: Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps, 200 miles)

Schedule

Practice: 11:05 a.m. ET (FOX Sports 2)

Qualifying: 5:05 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

Deegan is making her 13th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and her first at Nashville Superspeedway. The Ford driver will participate in practice and qualifying on Friday while at the 1.33-mile oval track.

At Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth last weekend, Deegan started from the 12th position and was running in the top-10 when she made a scheduled green-flag pit stop from the eighth position late in the race. Unfortunately, she suffered a punctured tire shortly thereafter, which resulted in her having to come back down for service. While on pit road, she received a penalty which forced her to go several laps down under the green-flag and finish in the 24th spot.

This weekend, Deegan will carry a Monster Energy visor camera in addition to an on-board camera for her first event at Nashville.

The rookie driver has seven career truck starts at tracks 1.5-miles in length or less. Deegan has a best finish of 13th earned at Charlotte and Kansas Speedway in Kansas.

Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has one triumph at Nashville. In 2010, Todd Bodine started from the pole position, led 91 laps and scored the win with just over a four second margin of victory.

After Friday night’s race at Nashville Speedway, Deegan will head to Knoxville, Iowa, to participate in her first race in the SRX Racing Series on Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

﻿Check out Deegan’s YouTube channel for her vlog which covers her trip last weekend to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth as well as her first time visiting the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Gray makes his 12th start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season under the lights at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night. Qualifying will determine the starting lineup for the third time this season.

The New Mexico driver is coming off of a season-best run at Texas Motor Speedway last Saturday leading seven laps and earning his first top-10 of the season with a ninth-place finish.

With the new addition of Nashville Superspeedway to the 2021 Truck Series schedule, this will be the first time Gray and crew chief Seth Smith have competed at the 1.33-mile oval.

Through 11 races, the Ford driver currently sits 18th in the series standings with four races remaining until the playoffs begin.

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150