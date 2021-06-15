Drew Dollar – No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Nashville Preview

Drew Dollar Camping World Trucks Nashville Preview (printable)

Drew Dollar: Driver, No. 51 Sunbelt® Rentals Toyota

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overview:

Event: Rackley Roofing 200, Race 12 of 22, 150 Laps – 45/50/55; 199.5 Miles

Location: Nashville Superspeedway (1.33-mile D-shaped oval)

Date/Broadcast: June 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

The Data on Dollar:

Drew Dollar will make his fourth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in Friday’s 150-lap event at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway as part of an eight-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2021. Sunbelt Rentals, the premiere rental company in North America, will serve as the primary sponsor on Dollar’s Tundra Friday and for three more races this season. Like the majority of drivers in the field, Friday will be Dollar’s first-ever start in any series at Nashville. Only five drivers entered this week have made a start at the 1.33-mile concrete oval (Cobb, Crafton, Greenfield, Kligerman and Sauter)

Friday’s race will mark the first time that the Camping World Truck Series has raced at Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.33-mile concrete oval, the since July of 2011. Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) earned its first-ever Camping World Truck Series victory at Tennessee track in April of 2010 with owner-driver Kyle Busch behind the wheel. Busch also was victorious there in April of 2011.

Dollar has recorded an average finish of 21.0 across the first three starts of his Camping World Truck Series career. His best result came in his series debut in February at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, where he came home 10th.

After Friday’s event, the remaining four races on Dollar’s schedule in the No. 51 Tundra this season are Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 24), Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 5).

In addition to his part-time schedule with KBM in the Truck Series, Dollar is competing in a limited schedule in the ARCA Menards Series this season with Venturini Motorsports. Despite not being schedule to compete in the full season and missing one event so far, the 20-year-old driver ranks fifth in the standings behind the strength of an average finish of 5.0 across his six starts this year.

The Toyota Racing Development driver finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts. Dollar led 40 laps en route to his lone series victory at Talladega Superspeedway last June. He also finished inside the top 10 in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2019, including a sixth-place finish in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

After 11 events, the No. 51 sits fourth in the Camping World Truck Series owner standings, 112 tallies behind KBM’s No. 4 team. The No. 51 team ranks second in the series with three victories. Owner-driver Kyle Busch collected victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, while Martin Truex Jr. picked up first-ever Truck Series victory at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Mardy Lindley is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. Friday night will be Lindley’s first time calling a race at Nashville.

Drew Dollar, Driver Q&A:



Do you feel like being a new driver and going to a track that most everyone hasn’t been to is an equalizer?

“I think it will be a little bit of an equalizer. For me being a new driver and fresh, nobody will have any notes. We are going to have a 50-minute practice session for everybody to figure it out at the same time. Hopefully I can figure it out. I have a good feeling that our Sunbelt Rentals Toyota Tundra will be good. I know I have to do my job for the team to figure it out as quick as I can and keep it out front.”

Nashville gives out the Gibson guitar trophy. Do you have any trophies that stand out?

“The guitar would definitely be a cool thing to add to the collection. That’s definitely going to be the goal. It’d look really cool sitting in my room, but I’d say the Talladega trophy is probably my favorite trophy that I’ve won. It weighs like 70 or 80 pounds. It’s heavy to move around. It’s a cool size and has the anvil on top that is made of steel and iron. It’s neat and makes a statement. It’s super heavy, but the guitar would look good sitting next to it.”

Nashville is the home of country music. If you could trade spots with a country music star or band, who would it be?

“There’s a lot of cool country singers I feel like. I don’t know if I want to be a modern day one or one that’s had the peak of their career years ago. That’s a tough one. I feel like Luke Bryan or maybe Jason Aldean would be a cool one right now, but maybe someone like George Strait or Garth Brooks would be cool as well. Someone at the top of the country music scene. I don’t know. That’s a tough question that I’ll have to think about.”

Drew Dollar Career Highlights:

Has one top-10 finish and an average result of 21.0 across two career Camping World Truck Series starts.

Across 28 career ARCA Menards Series starts has one win, 98 laps led, eight top-five and 21 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 7.8.

Picked up his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway June 20, 2020.

Finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts.

Recorded two top-five and seven top-10 finishes with 49 laps led across eight NASAR K&N Pro Series East starts in 2019.

Drew Dollar’s No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra:

KBM-053: The No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals team will unload KBM-53 for Friday’s race at Nashville. The Tundra has raced twice this season with John Hunter Nemechek, with a best result of third at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. KBM-53 has finished inside the top 10 in seven of its eight starts, including runner-up finishes with Christian Eckes at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn (2020) and Noah Gragson at Iowa Speedway in Newtown (2018).



KBM Notes of Interest:

KBM drivers have collected two wins, two poles, 271 laps led, two top-five and three top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 9.8 across five starts in Music City.