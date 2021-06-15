Spire Motorsports Partners with Pryor & Lee for Ally 400

CONCORD, N.C. (June 15, 2021) – As the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) returns to the Music City for the first time in almost four decades, it’s no surprise that country music will play a central role when the series makes its inaugural visit to Nashville Superspeedway in nearby Lebanon, Tenn.

Spire Motorsports announced today that Black River Entertainment recording artists Pryor & Lee will be showcased as the primary sponsor aboard Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Sunday’s Ally 400.

“Three of our favorite things are coming together this Sunday; NASCAR, Nashville, and country music,” said Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee. “We can’t wait to be trackside cheering Cory LaJoie’s No. 7 Pryor & Lee car on for the win!”

The country duo will also perform a pop-up show Thursday (6/17) at 8 p.m. CT in the heart of Downtown Nashville at Ole Red (300 Broadway).

Last weekend, Lajoie tested his mettle at Texas Motor Speedway when the Lone Star State hosted the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time. LaJoie raced in or near the top five for portions of the NASCAR All-Star Open, but ultimately faded to 10th in the three-segment, 50-lap qualifying race. While only four drivers transferred from the All-Star Open to the feature event, LaJoie was pleased with how his Chevrolet Camaro raced at the ultra-fast Texas tri-oval.

LaJoie is currently 29th in the NCS point standings, but the Concord, N.C., native is in close quarters with several drivers who compete for some of the most well-heeled teams in the sport.

“I’m a giant country music fan, so I’m really pumped to have Pryor & Lee on our Spire Chevy Camaro this weekend in Nashville,” commented LaJoie. “It’s obvious they have a passion for sharing their music through a grass roots, ‘pounding the pavement’ effort, so I can definitely relate to that in my racing career.

“It’ll be my first time at Nashville, so I’ll have to learn the track quick and get the car dialed in during practice.”

The Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live on NBCSN Sunday, June 20 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 17th of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Pryor & Lee …

Black River Entertainment recording artists Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee are the epitome of how sometimes, two is better than one. This unexpected discovery came after they were brought together as roommates while competing as solo artists on NBC’s singing competition, The Voice. In January of 2020, Black River signed the duo, and the guys decided on the name “Pryor & Lee.” Then it was off to the races, literally. “Pryor & Lee” kicked off the Daytona 500 with a pre-race concert and later performed the televised National Anthem at the NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. American Songwriter said it best, “Pryor & Lee bring some overdue rowdy to country radio” as they released their first single, “Y’allsome” written by Rhett Akins, Marv Green, and JT Harding. After 2020 closed in on everyone, the guys rounded out a mostly virtual radio promo tour, appeared in an episode of NBCUniversal and Xfinity’s Camp Tonsafun, wrote and recorded new music, and played a New Year’s Eve show on a Daytona Beach stage facing a rowdy audience multiple stories high on their hotel balconies. With a new year comes new music, and on March 26, the duo released two new songs, “Good Ol’ Dogs and God” and “Carry On.” 2020 was their caution lap. Wait ‘til you see what happens when these guys are let loose in 2021! For more information and tour dates, please visit www.pryorandlee.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter ,YouTube, and yes, TikTok.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.