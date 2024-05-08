PINGEL NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF THRILLING NHRA TOP FUEL MOTORCYCLE SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS (May 8, 2024) – The NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series has quickly become a fan-favorite and NHRA officials announced today that Pingel Enterprise, Inc., a longtime manufacturer of high-quality motorcycle performance parts, has been named the title sponsor for the series, which will make four appearances during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

The Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series will take place at four events in 2024, beginning with the NHRA’s national event at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago. Pingel has been a key partner for top riders in drag racing’s motorcycle ranks, including Larry “Spiderman” McBride, who set the record for the fastest motorcycle pass in drag racing history at the NHRA national event in 2022 at Virginia Motorsports Park.

McBride and a variety of standout competitors will deliver edge-of-your-seat action at incredible speeds at four NHRA national events and Pingel is thrilled to be the title sponsor in the category.

“This class is loaded with incredible riders who put on one of the most exciting shows in drag racing and we’re proud to be title sponsors of the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series,” Pingel Owners Wayne and Donna Pingel said. “Our goal for nearly 60 years has been providing the best parts for better performance on the dragstrip, and we can’t wait to see what these riders and race teams have in store for NHRA fans during the upcoming season.”

Following the season-opening race in Chicago, the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series will entertain fans at NHRA national events at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond (June 22-23), Brainerd International Raceway (Aug. 16-18) and the finale at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte on Sept. 20-22. The category will receive final-round coverage on FS1 at each of the four stops, while Pingel will get on-site exposure at NHRA events with displays, announcements and Sunoco-vision. Riders will also be involved in autograph sessions at each of their four events.

Featuring stars like McBride, the class is a nonstop thrill ride, with riders reaching speeds of more than 260 mph, running the quarter-mile in less than six seconds. Two years ago, McBride went 268.38 mph at his home track in Virginia, shattering his previous record, while also going a remarkable 5.61-seconds.

Fans can expect more of that type of action from the entire class in 2024 and Pingel will be a key part of it all. They’ve been a manufacturer and distributor of motorcycle parts for the street and dragstrip since 1967, boasting a wealth of experience and success.

“The Top Fuel Motorcycle category has been a huge success in the NHRA the last two seasons, and we’re thrilled see them increase to four races in 2024 and have Pingel as the title sponsor of the category,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Pingel is a company deeply dedicated to motorcycle performance, which makes them a perfect fit for this class, and I’m sure we’ll see a number of outstanding performances from these riders this season.”

For more information on Pingel, please visit www.pingelonline.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Pingel

Pingel Enterprise, Inc., is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality motorcycle performance parts for street and drag racing since 1967. Whether you’re simply looking for a way to secure your motorcycle properly with one of our wheel chocks or want to enhance performance for the dragstrip, we offer a variety of products to make your riding experience better. Pingel Fuel Valves and Wheel Chocks have long been known as the best. Pingel Electric Speed Shifters offer something for all riders, from the weekend rider to the drag racer wanting an edge with faster shifting. For more information, please visit www.pingelonline.com.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.