Ryan Truex – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Rackley Roofing 200 | Nashville Superspeedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Nashville: “It’s been a while since I’ve raced at Nashville, but I’m excited to get back there,” said Truex. “It will be a new challenge for all of us, so thankfully we’ll get some track time before the race. I’m looking forward to Friday night’s race in our Marquis Chevrolet.”

Truex at Nashville: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time since 2011. Truex will make his first start at the 1.333-mile track in the Series this weekend.

The New Jersey native has one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Nashville Superspeedway, a 16th-place result coming in 2011.

On the Truck: Truex will carry the Marquis colors this week at Nashville Superspeedway.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.