Justin Marks Trades Ownership Duties for Steering Wheel at Naval Base Coronado

Trackhouse Team Owner to Pilot Spire Motorsports No. 77 Jockey Silverado in San Diego

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 10, 2026) – Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks will combine for a unique partnership when the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series takes to the streets of Naval Base Coronado June 19.

Marks, a St. Louis native and owner of the Nos. 1, 88 and 97 Chevrolet Camaros, will swap his NASCAR Cup Series team owner’s cap for a helmet, gloves and driver’s suit when the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series mixes it up for 50 laps for the first of three races for NASCAR’s national touring series in San Diego June 19-21.

Jockey, the omnipresent innerwear and apparel brand synonymous with comfort, quality, innovation and trust, will serve as Marks’ primary sponsor aboard his No. 77 Chevy for his first CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start since July 2022 at Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course.

“It’s a unique opportunity to drive in the inaugural Truck Series race at San Diego Naval Base,” said Marks. “I enjoy getting behind the wheel every once in a while, and I’m thankful to do it with Spire’s help and with a longtime partner like Jockey. They are celebrating their 150th anniversary and are very supportive of our military which makes this endeavor even more special. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming race weekend and it’s an honor to be part of it.”

Separate from his team owner accolades that include over a dozen wins in NASCAR’s premier division and a 2025 victory in the MotoGP ranks, Marks is an accomplished racer with over 80 starts from the cockpit in NASCAR’s Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Marks, 45, has made 39 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts dating to 2007 and earned pole positions at Texas Motor Speedway (2008) and Dover Motor Speedway (2011). Over those nearly 40 starts, he’s logged four top 10s and calls a pair of eighth-place finishes (Homestead 2007/Dover 2008) his series’ best.

While his lone NASCAR win as a driver came in 2016 at Mid-Ohio in O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition, Marks boasts eight checkered flags in the Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, including a trip to Victory Lane in the GT Class at the 2009 Rolex 24 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“Our relationship with Justin goes back a long way, from his time coming up through the sport, so it means a great deal to have him in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevy Silverado for this race,” said Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony. “We know how important this event is for Justin and Jockey, and we’re proud to support that opportunity while recognizing the tremendous impact Justin continues to have as one of NASCAR’s best advocates and forward-thinking leaders.”

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series inaugural visit to Naval Base Coronado will be televised live on FS1 Friday, June 19 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 13th of 25 races on the 2026 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.

About Jockey …

Founded in 1876 by Rev. Samuel T. Cooper, Jockey, The Original American Underwear Brand® has delivered feel-good comfort for 150 years. This third-generation, family-owned company operates from Kenosha, Wisconsin, as it has since 1892, and draws on a heritage of quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. Jockey creates elevated essentials with enduring style while committing to making a positive impact on generations of families and communities around the world.

Jockey® products reach customers in more than 120 countries through retail stores, e-commerce, and a global distribution network. Through the Jockey Being Family Foundation and One Mighty Fortress Foundation, Jockey faithfully supports kids, families, and communities, including military personnel, first responders, and foster and adoptive families. Discover comfort and care at Jockey.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.