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HEIM, HONEYCUTT DELIVER 1-2 FOR TOYOTA AT MICHIGAN

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

Extends record with 31st straight Truck race with at least one lap led

BROOKLYN, Mich (June 6, 2026) – Corey Heim drove to the lead with a great third to first move with 15 laps to go and held off teammate Kaden Honeycutt to win his first race at Michigan International Speedway. It is Heim’s third in five races this season and 26th in his career, which is fifth all-time. The win also extended his all-time record to his 31st straight race with at least one lap led.

Toyota Development Driver Kaden Honeycutt continued his strong performance this season with a runner-up finish – his series leading eighth top-five finish of the year. He continues to maintain second in the points standings.

Christopher Bell (sixth) swept the first two stages driving the second entry for Halmar-Friesen Racing (HFR). He is the first HFR driver to sweep the 2019 at Kansas Speedway (Stewart Friesen).

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)
Michigan International Speedway
Race 12 of 23 – 250 Miles, 125 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, COREY HEIM

2nd, KADEN HONEYCUTT

3rd, Carson Hocevar*

4th, Layne Riggs*

5th, Chandler Smith*

6th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

12th, GIO RUGGIERO

18th, TANNER GRAY

22nd, STEWART FRIESEN

24th, SPENCER DAVIS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 1 Celsius Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 1st

How hard was it to get to the front?

“Really, I felt like we had a really good Tundra, but I think the traffic was a little worse than I anticipated honestly, but we were able to get enough holes. I thought our truck was strong enough on the long run to get back through there. Just really thankful for TRICON Garage and this 1 team for this Celsius Tundra. Came in here last year thinking we had a shot to win the race and came back with a chip on our shoulder after that restart wreck. Really cool to come back and get this win – first time winner at Michigan. Just feels great – just so thankful for Toyota, Celsius, TRICON, 23XI for letting me come do this. Just a lot of great people involved.”

Can you tell us about working together with your Toyota teammates and the racing there at the end?

“Christopher (Bell) and I kind of had a little bit discussion pre-race that we thought we were good enough to link up and sort of pull away from the field, and we were able to do that in the first two stages. I don’t know what happened to him, if he had a bad pit stop or what, but I kind of lost him there in stage three. Thankfully the 11 (Kaden Honeycutt) picked us up and worked with us. I thought we were going to have to race him from the get-go, but we kind of relayed that we could work together like we and the 62 (Christopher Bell) did to get away, and from there we did and then we got to race it out. He almost got to my right rear which would have been the end for me, so I had to block the best I could, and it worked out for me.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 2nd

What frustrated you the most there at the end of the race?

“I don’t know. I just want to thank TRICON, Safelite, this whole 11 team. Scott Zipadelli (crew chief) did a great job getting adjustments on our Tundra. We had a really great restart to get us up there in contention after all the strategy came in. We have stuff to clean up on our end for sure. Just going to leave it at that. Other than that, it was a good race in the end with us five there at the front. I’m sure it was a good race for the fans. That was good. It was unfortunate that we didn’t get the win there. Just lost to many of them on my part. I think that’s what gets me the most. Thanks for the whole crew. The pit crew did a great job all day making adjustments and being fast as they always are.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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Front Row Motorsports Duo of Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith Finish Top 5 in Michigan
Front Row Motorsports Duo of Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith Finish Top 5 in Michigan

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