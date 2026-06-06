Front Row Motorsports Duo of Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith Finish Top 5 in Michigan

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 — Michigan International Speedway

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Ford Finishing Results:

4th – Layne Riggs

5th – Chandler Smith

9th – Jake Garcia

21st – Ben Rhodes

23rd – Frankie Muniz

26th – Morgen Baird

30th – Josh Reaume

33rd – Cole Butcher

35th – Ty Majeski

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 34 BKB Bare Knuckles Boxing Ford F-150 – “I felt like I was more in trouble than I was winning the race. I don’t think I led a lap, but we started up near the front with a fourth-place qualifying effort. That was really strong for this 34 team. The flat left-front tire, there was no indication of it. I was just going down the backstretch and all of a sudden it was down and I felt like I did a really good job of getting down and not getting hit and not hitting the wall. The truck, I don’t think it has a scratch on it today, so just a really good job by everybody coming back from adversity. My crew chief, Dylan, did a really nice job of getting that track position back. We still weren’t on the same pit strategy. We only had two tires and we were just really, really tight there at the end of the race. We didn’t run up front enough of the race to know what we needed to be in contention with those guys at the end and just staying on top of the track changes. We’ve still got the point lead. I’m really happy about that. Like I said, with this being such a wildcard race I came in here just saying a top five finish with some good stage points would be a solid effort by us and we were able to accomplish that even with everything thrown our way.”

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 Everglades Isle Ford F-150 – “We just fought a tight condition all day with our No. 38 Ford F-150 and just couldn’t really ever get on the other side of it. Nevertheless, we obviously had a solid top five truck all day. That’s where we ran most of the day, so I feel like we finished about where we needed to be.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 88 Ideal Doors/Menards Ford F-150 – “It just looked like the 15 maybe thought he was clear and kind of just came up. I tried to give him some room and he just kind of ran me out of room there and then once you get into the racetrack without rubber on it, you go around. It’s disappointing for our Menards Ford F-150. We had a truck with a lot of speed today. We struggled a little bit in traffic, but I wish we could have saw that one through and maybe gained a few more spots, but, overall, we just need to be a little bit better in traffic. We’ll go to San Diego and we should be pretty strong.” THE DAY STARTED WELL WITH A POLE, BUT NOT THE WAY YOU WANTED TO FINISH. “Yeah. We just weren’t very good today and when you run back there guys are aggressive and stuff like that happens. When we had clean air, we were OK, but as I saw in practice traffic was gonna be an issue for us today and it remained true in the race, unfortunately.”