Chris Buescher – Nashville Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 399 miles, 300 laps, Stages: 90-95-115

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway – Sunday, June 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Halfway Point in 2021 Season

This weekend marks week 18 of the NASCAR Cup Series season, the halfway point of the 36-race schedule, and with it comes a new facility in Nashville, Tennessee, along with TV coverage switching from the FOX networks to NBC.

Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.33-mile oval in Lebanon, Tennessee, will host the NCS for the first time in its history. The facility – about a 40-minute drive from Nashville – once hosted NASCAR, ARCA and IndyCar events during its operation from 2001-11. The new event is one of many changes on the revamped 2021 schedule, and one of three tracks the series will visit for the first time.

NBC’s portion of the schedule gets underway with this weekend’s action on NBCSN. In total, 12 races are planned on that network, with eight slated for the network NBC channel.

Buescher in Nashville

Buescher will turn his first competitive laps at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. His time in the Xfinity Series came after the track’s stretch of events. Buescher will get his first look Saturday afternoon for the lone practice session at 2:05 p.m. ET (NBCSN, MRN), with qualifying set for 11:05 a.m. ET Sunday morning (NBCSN, MRN).

With Dover a close comparison to Nashville Superspeedway, Buescher has 15 combined starts at the concrete 1-mile track, with one win in the NXS (2015).

Luke Lambert in Nashville

Lambert will also be new to the action this weekend as he, too, missed the 1.33-mile facility in his lone Xfinity season with Elliott Sadler in 2012.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Nashville:

“We’re excited for yet another new track in Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, a place not too many people in the sport are familiar with. This is right in the heat of our summer stretch, and we know what we have to do to continue improving our points standing and get ourselves in even better position for the playoffs. Saturday’s practice session will be huge, and we’re looking forward to a good day come Sunday in the Fifth Third Bank Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher came up just short in advancing to Sunday’s All-Star Race at Texas, ultimately finishing third in the final segment.

Where They Rank

Buescher maintains his 14th spot in the point standings through 16 points events.

On the Car

Fifth Third Bank makes its fourth appearance on board Buescher’s Ford Mustang this season. The company is celebrating its 10th season as a partner with Roush Fenway in 2021, as the partnership began back in 2012 with Matt Kenseth at the time.

The car will feature Fifth Third Momentum Banking this weekend, the everyday banking solution is a first of its kind. Fifth Third Momentum Banking is the industry-leading solution to help customers avoid and manage cash shortfalls, get paid and pay others, and reach savings goals, all while knowing their bank helps to protect their identity and finances.

Fifth Third Momentum customers will have one of the broadest range of options among all banks to get fast access to their money and address liquidity issues through:

Early Pay – Free access to payroll up to two days early with direct deposit, rolling out across our retail footprint this summer.

MyAdvance – Ability to advance funds of $50 or more against future qualified direct deposits, available now, starting the month after direct deposit is established.

Immediate Funds – Ability to receive instant availability for check deposits.

Extra Time – Additional time to make a deposit and avoid overdraft fees, available in certain markets today and coming soon to our entire retail footprint.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2020, Fifth Third had $203 billion in assets and operated 1,122 full-service banking centers and 2,456 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2020, had $405 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $49 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.