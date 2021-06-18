

Toyota Racing – Chandler Smith

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Quotes

NASHVILLE (June 19, 2021) – Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith was made available to media after running the fastest lap in Truck Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway:

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 18 Safelite Auto Glass Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

How was your run today at Nashville Superspeedway?

“It was honestly unbelievable honestly. I’ve never been here or seen the track in my life. I have a lot of experience at the fairgrounds up the road here a little bit and I’ve always wondered as a kid what this place was like because I don’t remember when NASCAR raced here much, but it’s awesome. I love this racetrack. I feel like it’s a driver’s racetrack. It’s close to a mile-and-a-half. It’s got the same speed as a mile-and-a-half to it at least, but it drives so much like a short track, which I love to death. It should be a fun race tonight.”

Did you have anything else in the truck and what was it like as far as being the fastest guy in practice?

“I’m not going to lie. It didn’t really set in till I set down in this chair just a second ago. I was like ‘Wow, this is a really cool deal.’ Looking at the trophies and the guitar, I thought it was a really cool deal to come off p.1 in practice at the first time back in 10 years, so it’s definitely good for myself, KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) and everybody over Safelite.”

I’m assuming you got simulator time.

“Yep.”

How did the simulator translate to the track, and did you notice anything as far as tire wear?

“Tire wear I think I was actually really solid, especially for the pace that we with-standed. I did a few long runs and I’m pretty sure that tire wear came out to be pretty solid to be honest with you. The simulator, everything translated pretty good. The only thing that I felt versus the simulator was there is a bump right on the bottom, right at the apex of three. I didn’t really feel that much in the simulator, but overall, it hit that on the nail.”

What exactly causes tires to cord?

“I think it’s a lot of combinations of what Goodyear brings to the track, and what the teams are running for setup. That’s a big difference as far as the whole tire wear situation. Like for us, for instance, we never really had a problem. As far as the other teams through the garage as far as practice, if they had problems, I’m not sure, but as far as our 18 team, it was pretty solid as far as tire wear goes.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.