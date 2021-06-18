Watkins Glen International to Fully Open Grandstands For NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Weekend On Aug. 4-8

NASCAR returns to the Central New York road course for first time since 2019 season

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 18, 2021) – Watkins Glen International will open its grandstands to full capacity for the NASCAR Go Bowling at the Glen weekend on Aug. 4-8. There will be no restrictions on the number of fans allowed to take in the action at the facility on Sunday, Aug. 8 for the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen race at 3 p.m.

Grandstands will also be fully open for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on Saturday, Aug. 7, as well as the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, Aug. 6.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back at 100 percent capacity to Watkins Glen International following clearance from New York state government and health officials,” stated Michael Printup, WGI President. “Fans are our lifeblood and their presence at the track creates the aura and energy this sport thrives upon. We are appreciative of Governor Cuomo and his administration for their diligent work and collaboration to help us safely and smartly host fans as we look ahead to our IMSA and NASCAR events this summer.”

The announcement comes as New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted immediately. Consistent with New York’s implementation of recent CDC guidelines, masks will still be required at WGI for unvaccinated individuals.

Watkins Glen International will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials on any necessary health and safety protocols. Any updates will be made available at TheGlen.com.

In addition to the August NASCAR weekend, Watkins Glen International will host the upcoming IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, June 24-27, and the IMSA WeatherTech 240, July 1-2. Fans are welcomed at both events with general admission access.

To purchase IMSA or NASCAR race tickets, camping and for additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.

2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Weekend

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

August 6 – ARCA Menards Series Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen

August 7 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

August 7 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

August 8 – NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).