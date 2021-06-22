Chris Buescher – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 17 Acronis Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: Saturday: 325 miles, 130 laps, Stages: 25-52-53

Sunday: 350 miles, 140 laps, Stages: 30-55-55

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono – Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 – Sunday, June 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Pocono Format

· For the second year in a row, NASCAR will feature a doubleheader format for the Cup Series events at Pocono. The series mirrored the same format a season ago, which served as the first doubleheader in the modern era (1972-present). This weekend’s races feature 325 miles of action on Saturday, followed by 350 miles on Sunday.

· To add to the drama of the doubleheader itself, teams are slated to use the same car for both days, unless forced to a backup car from an incident during Saturday’s action.

· The starting lineup for Saturday will be determined by NASCAR’s formula, with Sunday’s lineup set by an inversion of the top-20 cars at the end of race one.

Buescher at Pocono Raceway

· Pocono marks the site of Buescher’s lone Cup win, which came in 2016 while driving at Front Row Motorsports. After weather played a factor with 133 laps completed, NASCAR red-flagged and ultimately called the race early, giving Buescher his first-career victory in NASCAR’s top series.

· Overall at Pocono, Buescher has two top-10s in 10 starts with an average result of 20.3. Last season he finished 10th in the first race of the doubleheader, and a year prior ran 14th and 16th.

· Buescher also made four ARCA starts at Pocono in 2011-12, recording one runner-up finish followed by a third-place run and two fifth-place finishes.

Luke Lambert at Pocono Raceway

· Lambert will call his 17th and 18th Cup events at Pocono this weekend, a track he has an average finish of 15.8 with five top-10s.

· Overall he has five top-10 results, including a best finish of seventh which happened twice. He first ran seventh with Ryan Newman in 2014, and again in 2019 with Daniel Hemric.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Pocono:

“This weekend is all about rebounding for our 17 team, and we have double the opportunity to win a race and make up some ground in the playoff picture. Pocono is obviously a place that’s been good to me in the past, and we had a good run in the first race there a year ago. It will take some finesse in keeping our stuff straight and in prime shape for the second race, but we’re looking forward to what I hope is a solid weekend in the Acronis Ford Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Buescher had a solid start to his afternoon at Nashville Superspeedway, advancing well into the top-15 in the early laps, before a cut tire resulting from a car with issues in front of him in the opening stage ended his day early in 36th.

Where They Rank

The race for the playoffs continues in a heated battle, as Buescher maintains the 15th position just above the cut line.

On the Car

Acronis makes its 2021 debut this weekend at Pocono. They first joined the Roush Fenway fold in 2019 as a primary on both the No. 6 and No. 17 machines at Watkins Glen. They were the primary on Newman’s Ford in last season’s race at Kentucky, and will ride with Buescher this weekend at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection – solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications.

With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 100% of Fortune 1000 companies and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 150 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.