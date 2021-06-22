Ryan Newman – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards / Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: Saturday: 325 miles, 130 laps, Stages: 25-52-53

Sunday: 350 miles, 140 laps, Stages: 30-55-55

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono – Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 – Sunday, June 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Pocono Format

· For the second year in a row, NASCAR will feature a doubleheader format for the Cup Series events at Pocono. The series mirrored the same format a season ago, which served as the first doubleheader in the modern era (1972-present). This weekend’s races feature 325 miles of action on Saturday, followed by 350 miles on Sunday.

· To add to the drama of the doubleheader itself, teams are slated to use the same car for both days, unless forced to a backup car from an incident during Saturday’s action.

· The starting lineup for Saturday will be determined by NASCAR’s formula, with Sunday’s lineup set by an inversion of the top-20 cars at the end of race one.

Newman at Pocono Raceway

· Newman will make his 39th and 40th starts at Pocono this weekend, a track where he has an average finish of 13.3, his third-best among active NASCAR tracks.

· He won from the pole back in 2003, and finished runner-up in the spring of 2007 after starting from the pole. Overall Newman has 15 top-10s and nine top-fives. Dating back the last five events, he has an average finish of 14.2, including finished of 15th and 18th in last season’s doubleheader.

· Newman has 20 top-10 starts all-time, 10 of which were inside the top five.

Scott Graves at Pocono Raceway

· Graves will be on the box for his 11th and 12th starts at Pocono this weekend, where he carries an average 17.1 finish. He has two top-10s and one top five.

· Graves led Daniel Suarez to the pole in 2018 and together they finished second. A year prior the duo also ran seventh. Most recently, Graves and Newman have finished no worse than 18th in the last four events, including two inside the top-15.

· He also called one Xfinity event at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ with Suarez in 2016, finishing ninth after starting third.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Pocono:

“Running back-to-back races like this is not something we’re accustomed to, but I think it’s yet another great challenge for both us as drivers and the teams. Keeping the fenders clean and everything in order will be crucial for a combined 675 miles of racing. Pocono has been a pretty good track for me over the years, and one I like with as much speed as it carries, but also requires a certain technicality with the differing corners. Looking forward to two good days with Wyndham Rewards and Guaranteed Rate on board.”

Last Time Out

Newman crossed the line 14th in last weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, and was later bumped up to 13th following a disqualification of the No. 9 car.

Where They Rank

Newman is 23rd in points through 17 events.

On the Car Saturday

Wyndham Rewards returns to the No. 6 for its third race of 2021. They will debut a new-look scheme this weekend that highlights the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Barclays is pleased to offer an updated credit card suite designed with road trippers and road warriors in mind: the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card, the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, the first Wyndham credit card created specifically for small business travelers.

Built to help maximize points earned on the road as well through everyday purchases, the new cards offer up to 8x earn on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays, up to 5x earn on marketing, advertising and utility purchases (Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card only), and up to 4x earn on restaurant and grocery purchases. Other benefits include Wyndham Rewards membership upgrades, anniversary bonuses and more. Cardmembers also receive a 10 percent points discount on free night redemptions and exclusive savings when booking stays with the Wyndham Rewards Earner Cardmember Rate.

On the Car Sunday

Guaranteed Rate returns for its fifth points race aboard Newman’s Ford Mustang.

About Wyndham Rewards

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at over 8,900 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 86 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Guaranteed Rate

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 9,000 employees in over 750 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, funding over $73 billion in 2020. Founded in 2000 and located in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guaranteed Rate Companies has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. In 2020, the company launched Proper Rate, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and @properties, one of the nation’s largest residential brokerage firms. Collectively, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have earned honors and awards including: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire’s 2020 Tech100 award for the company’s industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide’s Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2019; Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for five consecutive years; Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.