Georgia NASCAR champs to be immortalized at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. (June 22, 2021) – Atlanta Motor Speedway will honor Georgia’s NASCAR Cup Series champions – including Dawsonville native and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott – starting with the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend.

Championship banners for 1988 Cup Series champion Bill Elliott and 2-time Cup title winner Tim Flock will all be hanging in the concourse underneath the Champions Grandstand when fans arrive for the NASCAR weekend. A fourth banner – representing Chase Elliott’s 2020 championship winning season – will be unveiled for the first time during the July race weekend. All four championship banners will be on display during every NASCAR weekend in Atlanta for years to come.

“The state of Georgia has played a tremendous role in the growth and evolution of stock car racing, from the bootleggers who raced their tuned-up cars, to the incredible racing here at AMS, to the immensely talented drivers who called Georgia home as they raced for glory across the country,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re proud to add to the meaning of our Champions Grandstand and give Georgia’s most successful racers the recognition they’ve earned.”

AMS already recognizes the three most accomplished champions in NASCAR racing with its Earnhardt, Petty, and Johnson Grandstands, named for 7-time champions Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and Jimmie Johnson. These grandstands flank the Champions Grandstand, where drivers who called Georgia their home during championship seasons will now be immortalized.

The Georgia champion recognition will be part of an historic weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is hosting its first July NASCAR race in 47 years. The winner of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will the short list of legendary drivers – Fireball Roberts, Fred Lorenzon, Bobby Allison, David Pearson, and Richard Petty – who have visited AMS victory lane in the month of July.

About the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart:

New for 2021 the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will be the first NASCAR Cup Series race held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the month of July since 1974. The 400-mile race is sure to be one of the most challenging races of the summer for NASCAR’s best.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart is the Credit Karma Money 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, July 10. The summer race will challenge the rising stars of the sport to stand out and succeed on one of the circuit’s most challenging tracks.

More information on the July 10-11, 2021 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

