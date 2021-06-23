MEGUIAR’S PROVIDES ESSENTIAL CAR CARE TIPS FOR BEGINNERS

Irvine, Calif. (2021) – Have you ever wanted to master cleaning your own car, but didn’t know where to start? With summer approaching, now is the perfect time to learn how to properly wash and detail your car right from home, just like a professional would. Investing in the right car care products will quickly turn your driveway into a personal at-home car detailing center, which could save you time and money over the course of the year. Meguiar’s, a global leader in car care, has put together a list of key steps and product recommendations to ensure washing your car at home is as easy as ever, even for novices.

1. Thoroughly Wash Exterior: Washing your car’s exterior removes all loose surface dirt, salt, and road film, and will prevent additional contaminants from building up on the surface. This can be accomplished by using a premium car wash product such as the popular Meguiar’s® Gold Class Car Wash. In just one easy step, this product gently washes and conditions at the same time, and will leave your paint looking radiant. Don’t forget to have some quality microfiber towels on hand for both washing and drying. Next, get your windows clean using a streak free glass cleaner like Meguiar’s® Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner. When starting out with car care, be sure to thoroughly read all manufacturer product instructions to ensure you will always achieve the best application possible.

2. Clay the Car: Creating a smooth surface on your vehicle is a great place to start. Since we recommend placing a good coat of wax on your car after washing, it is vital to first “clay” your car as well. Claying your vehicle will not only create this smooth surface, but will maximize the gloss and protection obtained from the polish and wax that are to be applied afterward. Be sure to look for Meguiar’s® Hybrid Ceramic Quik Clay Kit which will easily remove those hard-to-see, above surface bonded contaminants that have accumulated through the seasons. The Hybrid Ceramic Detailer in this kit will allow the Synthetic Clay Pad to glide with ease for enhanced slickness and shine.

3. Apply a Coat of Wax: Once the clay has been applied and the exterior is clean, it’s time for that wax layer. In the summer, it is often a good idea to apply two thin coats of Meguiar’s® Ultimate Liquid Wax to the horizontal surfaces to make sure you have maximum coverage, protection, and reflectivity. And remember, always use a microfiber towel for quick and easy removal of wax. This product is formulated with Meguiar’s ThinFilm technology to deliver the easiest application and removal, even if you have to wax in full sun!

3. Deep Clean Interior: Your interior is subject to various debris throughout the year, whether a drink was spilled, or dirt was tracked in from shoes. Cleaning and rejuvenating your interior is one of the easiest ways to spruce up your vehicle and make it feel new again. In order to revive the look, begin by thoroughly vacuuming all cloth and carpeted areas, including mats, and then utilize a premium carpet and upholstery cleaner. Meguiar’s Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner features a deep cleaning formula that removes stains and odors, and even comes with a carpet scrubber top that helps make cleaning even easier. Lastly, the easy-to-use Meguiar’s® Quik Interior Detailer Wipessafely clean all interior surfaces and contain UV protection to help preserve your vehicle’s interior from sunlight. These wipes will clean everything from interior plastic, vinyl, leather, rubber, metal, and even stubborn fingerprints on LCD and navigation screens.

5. Don’t Forget the Wheels and Tires: Before choosing a wheel cleaner, make sure you are aware of the type of surface you are working on (i.e., whether your wheels are steel, chrome, painted, polished aluminum, etc.) and be sure to choose the right type of wheel cleaner that matches that surface. When in doubt, go with a wheel cleaner that is safe for every type of wheel finish out there like the Meguiar’s® Ultimate All Wheel Cleaner, which provides a fantastic, yet safe one-step solution to use on any type of wheel. Additionally, the brand-new Meguiar’s Ultimate Insane Shine Foam has the ability to power through tough road grime and leaves behind a glossy finish on tires. This convenient and easy-to-use foam allows you to simply spray and walk away.

For more than 120 years, Meguiar’s has provided Car Crazy® people with specialized state-of-the-art formulations for making every car’s appearance show perfect. Meguiar’s provides high performance car care products for every automotive surface. To learn more visit www.meguiars.com.