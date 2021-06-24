AmericanTrucks Reveals Top 5 Easy Mods | 2019+ Silverado

New Episode of “The Haul” Helps Truck Owners Get Modding

PAOLI, Pa. (June 23rd, 2021) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) has released a new episode of their YouTube series aptly called “The Haul.” The video breaks down the top 5 easiest mods for 2019+ Chevy Silverados. AT host, Adam Maqboul guides the viewer through each selection, clearly explaining the benefits of each choice. Adam covers appearance, functionality, and storage mods that make a big impact with minimal effort.

“All of the mods get one out of three wrenches on our difficulty meter,” says Adam. Install times range from 5 minutes to just under an hour, making each choice ideal for both experienced modders and truck owners who have never turned a wrench. Adam’s list of easy upgrades includes a bed liner, heavy-duty floor mats, a hard folding tonneau cover, side steps, and under-seat storage. The video outlines the impact of each mod showing clips of the installation process and end result.

AT’s new “The Haul” video breaks down the top 5 easiest mods for Chevy Silverados, 2019 and newer. The video allows truck owners to get a taste of what each part has to offer in a format that’s easy to digest. AT plans to continue its video series and invites truck-owners to subscribe to their YouTube channel to be notified of new episodes once they are released.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-june-2021.html

