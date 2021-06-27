Team Hardpoint EBM’s Efrin Castro Secures Second Porsche Carrera Cup Podium of the Weekend

Dickinson Finished Seventh in the Pro Class; The Team Hardpoint EBM GTD Porsche Will Start Sunday’s Six Hour Race on the Seventh Row

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 26, 2021) – Team Hardpoint EBM driver Efrin Castro backed up Friday’s Porsche Carrera Cup North America Pro-Am Class win with a runner-up finish on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, earning his fifth podium finish in six races in the 2021 season.

In the mixed class race, Castro started second in class but four positions overall behind the class leader. Castro gave chase in the No. 65 Fine Fare Supermarkets/GoDominicanRepublic.com Porsche 911 GT3 Cup throughout the 45-minute race, closing the gap to just 3.4 seconds at the finish.

“We were able to finish strong,” Castro said. “I have to give thanks to God for the finish and to this team, they support me so much. I couldn’t be more grateful for Team Hardpoint EBM. Today was just a part of what happened earlier, I didn’t qualify well for this race. At the end I was able to get pace and be with him there, I was right behind but I just ran out of time. It was a great weekend and I had a lot of fun.”

Dickinson drove the No. 53 Porsche Austin/Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911 GT3 Cup to a seventh-place finish on Saturday in the Pro Class and overall. Dickinson started in the same position he finished in, following the third through seventh-place drivers who did the same thing.

“It was a pretty tough weekend, results wise,” Dickinson said. “But it’s hard to be disappointed with our actual performance this weekend. The Team Hardpoint EBM guys did an unbelievable job getting the car prepared and I can’t thank Porsche Austin enough for being on the car again this weekend. Ultimately, things that were out of our control bit us this weekend. That set us back all the way in qualifying. I’m happy with my performance. There’s obviously still things to work on, but I think I drove one of my better weekends this year. It’s just frustrating that it didn’t amount to better results, but we’ll take that on to the next round.”

Saturday afternoon also set the grid for Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. The No. 88 Richard Mille/GridRival Porsche 911 GT3 R will start 13th in the GT Daytona (GTD) class following qualifying. Season-long co-drivers Rob Ferriol and Katherine Legge, joined by Andrew Davis, will attempt to move forward during Sunday’s endurance racing classic.

Castro, Dickinson and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America field return to action August 5 – 8 at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s Road America.

About Team Hardpoint EBM:

Hardpoint Motorsports was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. Team Hardpoint EBM is a joint venture between Team Hardpoint and Earl Bamber Motorsport formed in late 2020 to combine the resources of EBM and co-owners Earl Bamber and Will Bamber and the early success of Team Hardpoint. Headquartered at VIRginia International Raceway, the team’s 2021 plans include a full-season effort in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in a Porsche 911 GT3 R and a multi-car effort in the IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America. More information on Team Hardpoint EBM can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.