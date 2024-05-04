Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Kansas Qualifying

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Advent Health 400 Qualifying | Saturday, May 4, 2024
Kansas Speedway
Ford Performance Results:
3rd – Noah Gragson
7th – Austin Cindric
8th – Michael McDowell
10th – Chase Briscoe
11th – Joey Logano
12th – Chris Buescher
17th – Josh Berry
25th – Todd Gilliland
26th – Ryan Blaney
30th – Brad Keselowski
31st – Harrison Burton
32nd – Ryan Preece
35th – Justin Haley
37th – Riley Herbst
NOAH GRAGSON, No. 10 Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 3rd)
“I feel like our Bass Pro Shops Mustang Dark Horse is really good in race trim and we have good speed in qualifying we just missed it a little bit to get the pole. I can’t say enough about our pickup from the first round to the second round and the hard work from all these guys. A lot of Dark Horses in the second round, so that is cool to see. Now we are ready to go attack it tomorrow.”
YOU SEEM TO BE BUILDING A LOT OF MOMENTUM: “I feel like we keep on stacking chips every weekend. We are enjoying learning with this group of guys and bonding and getting better each and every race. It is a lot of fun. Drew Blickensderfer, my crew chief, really challenges me to get better each week, and we keep growing on those processes and steps. I am trying to fine tune that right now and just keep building each and every week. I am extremely grateful for Johnny Morris of Bass Pro Shops who has been a big supporter of mince. We have a fast Bass Pro Mustang this weekend.”
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Snap-On Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 7th)
“The guys did a really good job between practice and qualifying. We didn’t quite have the speed we wanted there in practice and have a lot to look at before tomorrow. I am proud of the speed of our Ford Mustang in qualifying. High commitment here but the car looks great for this weekend with this new Snap-On Tools paint scheme and hopefully we will have good pit seleciton and get us on the right foot for Sunday.”
MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 8th)
“It was a good effort. We hoped for more right there. Anytime you make it into the final round, you want a shot at the pole. I am proud of everyone on the team. We had good speed. That last run just got a little bit tight and we missed 1 and 2 a little bit. It was a good effort and will be a good starting spot. We will see if we can keep a Ford up front.”