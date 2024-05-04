Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Kansas Qualifying

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Advent Health 400 Qualifying | Saturday, May 4, 2024

Kansas Speedway

Ford Performance Results:

3rd – Noah Gragson

7th – Austin Cindric

8th – Michael McDowell

10th – Chase Briscoe

11th – Joey Logano

12th – Chris Buescher

17th – Josh Berry

25th – Todd Gilliland

26th – Ryan Blaney

30th – Brad Keselowski

31st – Harrison Burton

32nd – Ryan Preece

35th – Justin Haley

37th – Riley Herbst

NOAH GRAGSON, No. 10 Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 3rd)

“I feel like our Bass Pro Shops Mustang Dark Horse is really good in race trim and we have good speed in qualifying we just missed it a little bit to get the pole. I can’t say enough about our pickup from the first round to the second round and the hard work from all these guys. A lot of Dark Horses in the second round, so that is cool to see. Now we are ready to go attack it tomorrow.”

YOU SEEM TO BE BUILDING A LOT OF MOMENTUM: “I feel like we keep on stacking chips every weekend. We are enjoying learning with this group of guys and bonding and getting better each and every race. It is a lot of fun. Drew Blickensderfer, my crew chief, really challenges me to get better each week, and we keep growing on those processes and steps. I am trying to fine tune that right now and just keep building each and every week. I am extremely grateful for Johnny Morris of Bass Pro Shops who has been a big supporter of mince. We have a fast Bass Pro Mustang this weekend.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Snap-On Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 7th)

“The guys did a really good job between practice and qualifying. We didn’t quite have the speed we wanted there in practice and have a lot to look at before tomorrow. I am proud of the speed of our Ford Mustang in qualifying. High commitment here but the car looks great for this weekend with this new Snap-On Tools paint scheme and hopefully we will have good pit seleciton and get us on the right foot for Sunday.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 8th)

“It was a good effort. We hoped for more right there. Anytime you make it into the final round, you want a shot at the pole. I am proud of everyone on the team. We had good speed. That last run just got a little bit tight and we missed 1 and 2 a little bit. It was a good effort and will be a good starting spot. We will see if we can keep a Ford up front.”