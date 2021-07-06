If you are lucky enough to purchase a new car, you will be well aware that they are not cheap to buy or to run. A new car is a considerable investment, so you will want to do everything you can to keep it looking good, running well, and for it to retain its value. Here are 6 ways to keep your new car in optimal condition.

Look After the Battery

If you do not drive your car on a regular basis, the battery will degrade and may go flat. Experts recommend that a car battery is replaced every four years – it does not pay to try to extend the life beyond this period as you may be halfway through a long journey when your battery gives up the ghost.

To maintain the battery, you should check the acid levels every six months or so. If you continuously drive short distances and use lots of battery-draining devices in the car, the battery life will be compromised. Water levels should be topped up regularly with distilled water, especially if the battery is stratified.

Drive Safely and Sensibly

Obviously, it makes sense to drive your car as safely and sensibly as possible to avoid accidents that can cause damage to you, other drivers, and the car. Avoid potholes and bumps on the road that can ruin the car’s suspension and tires. You should also be gentle with your steering wheel, gearbox, brakes, and accelerator to decrease mechanical wear and tear.

Although you should not be heavy on the gas, you should rev your car to the red line limit at least every hundred miles as carbon deposits can build up in the valves and reduce efficiency. In addition, diesel cars should be taken on long motorway journeys at least once a month to prevent the particulate filters from becoming clogged with harmful emissions.

Check and Change the Fluids

Fluids such as water, brake fluid, and coolant should be checked at least once a fortnight. Check your oil by looking at the level with the dipstick and top up if required. Oil should be light brown/yellow in color – if it is dark or dirty, your car will require a complete oil change.

Keep it Covered

If you have a garage, you should keep your car in there to protect it from extreme weather conditions that can cause it to rust or the paintwork to fade. Keeping it inside will protect it from theft and vandalism too. If you do not have a garage, you may want to consider renting one nearby or buying a fabric cover for it.

Lose Weight

Don’t carry too much cargo in your new car as you can damage the suspension. Also, too much weight in the car puts extra pressure on the breaks and tires and causes them to wear down quickly.

Have it Serviced Regularly

Like you visit a doctor for a medical regularly, you should have your car serviced at least once a year to ensure each and every component is in optimal condition.