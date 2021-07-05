Damon Racing Team Shows Impressive Recovery at Road America

Elkhart Lake, WISCONSIN – July 5, 2021 – The Trans Am presented by Pirelli driver Tom Sheehan and the No. 97 LTK Ford Mustang team are coming fresh off a strong performance at Road America from an impressive race climb on Saturday, July 3. The Damon Racing driver came all the way from a race starting position of 25th to claim a 12th place finish in Round 6 of the 2021 Championships.

A big difference for the TA2 class this weekend was that the entire race was caution free, in spite of there being no fewer than 38 cars in competition at the picturesque Wisconsin circuit and no shortage of drama and instances on-track. At the checkered flag the LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang edged out Elias Anderson in the No. 31 Mustang by just 0.067 seconds in a super tight battle to maintain his challenge among the top ten TA2 drivers.

Mechanical issues early in the weekend meant starting from an unpromising position of P25 on the grid, but Tom steadily picked his way through the field, putting rivals behind him with regularity all the way to the finish line. It was another fine drive in difficult circumstances by the New Hampshire pilot on a day when the temperatures dictated by a midsummer heatwave also played a part.

“Overall it was a rough weekend but a great way to end it. It was great racing and that’s what it’s all about,” stated Tom when we spoke to him in the paddock after the race. “It was hot out there and a big slippery mess. We were focused on a top 15 finish. It was hot and that made it hard to stay focused.”

“We have a close team and we kept digging through the weekend, I have to credit my team for putting out a race car we could drive today. We have to thank Mike Cope for building a great car. On to Brainerd.”

The 14 Championship points Tom scored for finishing in P12 at Road America put him on 80 for the season, which provisionally keeps him in P8 in the TA2 Drivers Classification.

It’s another quick turnaround for the Trans Am presented by Pirelli roadshow, with just one fallow weekend before the action resumes at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota on July 16 with an action packed weekend that includes Formula Regional Americas, the F4 US Championship and Sportscar Vintage Racing.

