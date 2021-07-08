Eric Filgueiras and Community Beer Works Racing Ready for Remainder of Porsche Sprint Challenge Season Following Winning Debut at VIR

Filgueiras and Community Beer Works to Closeout 2021 Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama in Silver-Class RS1 No. 520 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Campaign Follows Series Debut Win From Pole and Weekend Podium Sweep in Most Recent Porsche Sprint Challenge Doubleheader at VIRginia International Raceway

COCOA BEACH, Florida (July 8, 2021) — Following a race win from the pole and a top-two podium sweep in their series debut last month at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR), Eric Filgueiras and Community Beer Works Racing are ready for the remainder of the 2021 USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama season in the No. 520 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport prepared by RS1.

“It was incredible at VIR and we are ready for the rest of the Porsche Sprint Challenge season,” Filgueiras said. “I’ve been trying for so long to make something work, make a deal happen and get back in a seat. Community Beer Works has really gotten behind me, I really appreciate them and the equally great support from RS1.”

Competing in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Silver class for Cayman GT4 Clubsports, Filgueiras and the Community Beer Works Racing/RS1 team were on pace at VIR straight into opening practice and qualifying. Filgueiras was quickest in both practice sessions, clocked in second fastest in qualifying for Race 1 and then stepped up to take the pole in qualifying for Race 2 by 4/10ths of a second.

“The VIR weekend wasn’t easy because I’ve never driven on the Yokohama tire before,” Filgueiras said. “It’s completely different than the Pirelli or the Michelin that I’ve driven on, so adapting to that was tough. On top of that, my main competitor Ben Waddell has a great team behind him and a lot of experience in these types of cars, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

Filgueiras trailed polesitter and race winner Waddell to the finish line for a second-place finish in Race 1.

“We fell a little bit behind and that was my fault at the start of Race 1,” Filgueiras said. “I learned from it, and on Race 2 we had a much better start. I was on pole and got an excellent start. There are some slower cars that start in front of us in a higher class and I was able to get by them and build a gap. Then a car spun in front of us, I had to go off track and Ben went by us and got the lead. From there we were able to close the gap. I was right behind him but he didn’t make it easy and made his car a little bit wide. We made a smart move with a faster car that was getting by him and slowed him down at the apex of turn one and just took off.”

Filgueiras retook the lead and held the top spot to the finish for the victory.

“I stayed right on top of Ben and we were able to get by him,” Filgueiras said. “From there we built a gap. That’s exactly how you want a race to go, and we managed it, hung on to it and didn’t overload the tires.”

Next up for Filgueiras and the Community Beer Works Racing/RS1 No. 520 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport team is another Porsche Sprint Challenge North America doubleheader race weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, July 30 – August 1.