Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) On-Track Action Underway at Finger Lakes Invitational with Masters Historic Racing at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, New York (July 8, 2021) – The first of four days of Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) on-track action at Watkins Glen International is currently underway with a Thursday test day that sets the stage for a full weekend of HSR competition with Masters Historic Racing at the Finger Lakes Invitational at The Glen, July 9 – 11.

The new-for-2021 race at The Glen, which was originally scheduled to debut in 2020, finally goes green this weekend after a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekend’s Finger Lakes Invitational at The Glen is also open to spectators, and information on ticket pricing, camping and packages is available by clicking here.

Following a pair of qualifying sessions Friday and final qualifying Saturday morning, the first HSR races of the weekend begin Saturday afternoon with the opening rounds of the weekend’s doubleheader schedule of WeatherTech Sprints for all Run Groups.

Sunday morning begins with HSR’s featured race of the weekend, a combined-class B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge one-hour race scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The HSR schedule then concludes with the final and second WeatherTech Sprint races of the weekend for all Run Groups that run throughout the day Sunday. For more information, please visit the HSR Finger Lakes Invitational Official Event Page, which is available by clicking here.

The Masters Historic Racing Weekend at The Glen continues a successful and ongoing relationship between HSR and Masters that has been in place the last few racing seasons.

The annual “HSR Classics” at Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway both feature Masters entries competing for overall and series honors in several different run groups.

This weekend’s HSR lineup includes all classes in Run Groups 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Groups 9 and 10 are open to cars that do not meet the eligibility criteria of event host Masters Historic Racing and Masters Endurance Legends, which gives even more HSR competitors a chance to race on the legendary 3.4-mile Grand Prix Circuit at The Glen.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.